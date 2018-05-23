Go Cook Mixing Bowl 4L

Good mixing bowl
This is a lovely sturdy mixing bowl, great value for the money
Lovely !
I brought this with the smaller 2L bowl thinking they were white with a bit of grey on the top. They came and they are such a lovely shade of grey all over! If you are anything like me and obsessed with grey you will love these too. Great quality and size. Very happy.
Great!
I got this last month and I have been using it nearly everyday since! Easy pour shaped lip edge and grip handle are very useful features