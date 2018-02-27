Go Cook Butchers Block 46X30cm

Quality item
Heavy duty piece of wood. Lovely quality and value for money.
Perfect for the fussiest of men!
Bought this for my partner for Xmas, it's the fifth chopping board he has been bought in as many years as he is never happy, well that has changed. He loves the thickness and weight of it and the quality means that there are no scratches or foodstuffs soaking in to the wood. The juice catcher around the edge is perfect for gravy.
Very high quality product.
I bought this as a Christmas gift and I sister was delighted with it! It is a beautiful, rustic but yet contemporary block which appears to be durable yet a nice feature in the kitchen. Lovely size for chopping. Would recommend!
Great Product!
I bought this a couple of weeks ago, it is a very large and heavy duty cutting board. I use it for preparation and also for serving a- it has a great rustic look.
Not good value for money
The board looked nice & solid, one of the reasons why I bought it. Unfortunately it warped the first time I washed it so the board wobbles when using it and it has started to crack on the edge. Not good value for money.
Very good quality
Amazing value worth double the money I paid Very strong and is easy to clean. I have been looking for a strong chopping board like this one very pleased .