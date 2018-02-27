By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Butchers Block 46X30cm

4.5(6)Write a review
Go Cook Butchers Block 46X30cm
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Hard-wearing end grain wood
  • Thick and heavyweight for extra durability and fewer scratches
  • 5-year guarantee
  • Our Go Cook butcher's block is handcrafted from hard-wearing end grain wood, for fewer scratches and a uniquely beautiful look. Built to withstand the most demanding kitchen environment, its thick and heavyweight design allows for extra durability. Integrated juice channels around the edge of the board help keep juices contained and away from your worktops. Exclusive to Tesco, the Go Cook butcher's block comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality item

5 stars

Heavy duty piece of wood. Lovely quality and value for money.

Perfect for the fussiest of men!

5 stars

Bought this for my partner for Xmas, it's the fifth chopping board he has been bought in as many years as he is never happy, well that has changed. He loves the thickness and weight of it and the quality means that there are no scratches or foodstuffs soaking in to the wood. The juice catcher around the edge is perfect for gravy.

Very high quality product.

5 stars

I bought this as a Christmas gift and I sister was delighted with it! It is a beautiful, rustic but yet contemporary block which appears to be durable yet a nice feature in the kitchen. Lovely size for chopping. Would recommend!

Great Product!

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago, it is a very large and heavy duty cutting board. I use it for preparation and also for serving a- it has a great rustic look.

Not good value for money

3 stars

The board looked nice & solid, one of the reasons why I bought it. Unfortunately it warped the first time I washed it so the board wobbles when using it and it has started to crack on the edge. Not good value for money.

Very good quality

5 stars

Amazing value worth double the money I paid Very strong and is easy to clean. I have been looking for a strong chopping board like this one very pleased .

