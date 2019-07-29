By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Stainless Steel Tongs

4(7)Write a review
Go Cook Stainless Steel Tongs
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • Silicone tips protect non-stick surfaces
  • 5-year guarantee and dishwasher safe
  • - Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • - Silicone tips protect non-stick surfaces
  • - 5-year guarantee and dishwasher safe
  • The tools and utensils in our Go Cook collection have been carefully crafted to achieve the best results when cooking and baking. These premium stainless steel tongs are fitted with heat-resistant, silicone tips to prevent scratching and scraping on non-stick surfaces. The ergonomic, soft-touch handles ensure a comfortable grip and feature a handy locking function for easy storage. Exclusive to Tesco, these Go Cook stainless steel tongs come with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and are dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Go for more conventional tongs

3 stars

Quality is fine but the bits at the food end are just too clumsy, I went back to using my old tongs. They are good for pasta and noodles but no good for more delicate picking up in a frying pan type of stuff. The click in and out bit at the handle end is a gimmick, don't buy them for that.

Excellent Thongs!

5 stars

Very easy to use, sturdy and rubber end. I would buy it again. Happily recommending this! Necessary addings to the kitchen. Good value for money.

Good quality. Great value

5 stars

I thought these are really good value. Sturdy and working well.

Smaller than expected

3 stars

The tongs where a lot smaller than I had expected and not long enough to safely turn things in a pan

Just the job

4 stars

Best thing I have bought for the kitchen , can't do without it

Great

4 stars

These are a great pair of tongs and good for grilling steaks.

Great Little Tongs

5 stars

Seem to be a sturdy set of tongs and fit for purpose.

Usually bought next

Tesco Nylon Turner

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Tongs

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Solid Spoon

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Practic Fsc Wooden Spoon & Corner Spoon & Spatula

£ 1.20
£1.20/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here