Go Cook Stainless Steel Tongs

Go for more conventional tongs
Quality is fine but the bits at the food end are just too clumsy, I went back to using my old tongs. They are good for pasta and noodles but no good for more delicate picking up in a frying pan type of stuff. The click in and out bit at the handle end is a gimmick, don't buy them for that.
Excellent Thongs!
Very easy to use, sturdy and rubber end. I would buy it again. Happily recommending this! Necessary addings to the kitchen. Good value for money.
Good quality. Great value
I thought these are really good value. Sturdy and working well.
Smaller than expected
The tongs where a lot smaller than I had expected and not long enough to safely turn things in a pan
Just the job
Best thing I have bought for the kitchen , can't do without it
Great
These are a great pair of tongs and good for grilling steaks.
Great Little Tongs
Seem to be a sturdy set of tongs and fit for purpose.