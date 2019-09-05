Go Cook Meat Tenderizer

Rubs grey on everything somehow
The metal part has some sort of grey colour that rubs off on EVERYTHING! We've washed it so many times in an attempt to get rid of the colouration that spreads to everything, but nothing works. If you want grey hands, drawers and meat then this is for you. Very dissatisfied.
Stainless steel would be loads better
Made from aluminium and when you put in the dishwasher the metal oxides and you get a dirty sooty coating.
very good value
very good value and collected from local store next day
Great Value
Recently purchased this meat mallet online from Tesco Direct, couldn't believe how easy, simple and delivered so soon to my nearest 'local' Tesco Express it was. Decided to go for the metal version as I thought it would be more hygienic than a wooden one. Would definitely recommend this product to any keen chef.