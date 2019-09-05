By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Meat Tenderizer

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip \n
  • Weighted metal head
  • 5-year guarantee
  • The kitchen equipment in our Go Cook range has been expertly crafted to help cooks achieve professional results. This premium meat tenderiser is weighted for an easy swing and has an aluminium head for strength and durability. It features a flat side, perfect for pounding meat or poultry and a textured dimple side for tenderising tougher meats. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to tenderise your favourite cuts of meats with ease. The handle also includes a hole to enable hanging storage.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook meat tenderiser comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Rubs grey on everything somehow

1 stars

The metal part has some sort of grey colour that rubs off on EVERYTHING! We've washed it so many times in an attempt to get rid of the colouration that spreads to everything, but nothing works. If you want grey hands, drawers and meat then this is for you. Very dissatisfied.

Stainless steel would be loads better

2 stars

Made from aluminium and when you put in the dishwasher the metal oxides and you get a dirty sooty coating.

very good value

5 stars

very good value and collected from local store next day

Great Value

5 stars

Recently purchased this meat mallet online from Tesco Direct, couldn't believe how easy, simple and delivered so soon to my nearest 'local' Tesco Express it was. Decided to go for the metal version as I thought it would be more hygienic than a wooden one. Would definitely recommend this product to any keen chef.

