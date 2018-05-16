Go Cook Nylon Masher

Great masher
Bought this a fortnight ago. Really sturdy and hard wearing
Neat and easy to use
I bought this a month ago for my elderly mother to replace an old one. It is neat and easy to use. Good that it is guaranteed for 5 years, and very reasonable price at £4.00.
"Don't waste your money or time"
You really would think that when launching new product with TV advertising etc that they might actually pay someone £5-£10 to test the product. The mashers first use resulted in the latticed end of the masher falling off. Tesco can I please advise you that glue will not hold these two bits together. This item is more suited to being used as a catapult !!! I would have liked not to give any stars but I can only submit this review by leaving a 1* rating. Absolute waste of time and money.
amazing product
amazing and so easy to use. I have carpol tunnel so I like how you don't have to put too much pressure down it's a god send