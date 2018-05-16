By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Whether you're catering for the family or feeding a group of friends, our Go Cook collection will help you achieve the best results. This premium nylon masher is suitable for use with all types of cookware, including those with non-stick surfaces, and is heat resistant up to 200°C. It features a robust design to ensure a superior mashing performance. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to prepare your food with ease. The handle also includes a hole to enable hanging storage. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook nylon masher comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Great masher

Bought this a fortnight ago. Really sturdy and hard wearing

Neat and easy to use

I bought this a month ago for my elderly mother to replace an old one. It is neat and easy to use. Good that it is guaranteed for 5 years, and very reasonable price at £4.00.

"Don't waste your money or time"

You really would think that when launching new product with TV advertising etc that they might actually pay someone £5-£10 to test the product. The mashers first use resulted in the latticed end of the masher falling off. Tesco can I please advise you that glue will not hold these two bits together. This item is more suited to being used as a catapult !!! I would have liked not to give any stars but I can only submit this review by leaving a 1* rating. Absolute waste of time and money.

amazing product

amazing and so easy to use. I have carpol tunnel so I like how you don't have to put too much pressure down it's a god send

