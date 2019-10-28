Go Cook Nylon Turner

Melts
Business end of spatula melted in normal use making it non-flat and bulbous
Just really good
I am very happy with this tool as it doesn't scratch my ceramic pans
It's huge
I was actually expecting this to be a much smaller size, but since I got it, it's perfect for pancakes and omelettes. I since bought a smaller one from Tesco to use for turning meat etc.
Great quality and price
Very sturdy and easy to clean. Great value for money!
Its OK
At £4 its bit pricey for a basic frying pan flipper .