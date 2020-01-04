By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Thermometer And Timer

2.5(9)Write a review
Go Cook Thermometer And Timer
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Oven-safe probe and wire
  • Shows the temperature of your meat as it cooks \n
  • 5-year guarantee
  • - Oven-safe probe and wire
  • - Shows the temperature of your meat as it cooks
  • - 5-year guarantee
  • Cook food to perfection with this digital thermometer and timer from our Go Cook range of premium kitchen tools. The handy thermometer provides instant digital readings in both ºF and ºC to help you cook meat and poultry to the correct temperature. It has a magnetic back for mounting on a metal surface and can also be stood upright on a flat surface. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook digital thermometer and timer comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

2 of 2 don't work

1 stars

I bought this thermometer to accurately cook meat without standing over the cooker, day one it worked fine, day two it failed to work as it sensed the oven temperature instead of the meat temperature, took it back and got a replacement, came home to find this one didn't start from the off but couldn't find my receipt to return it (actually not certain they gave it back with replacement) bought another online, different control box but exactly same probe, curiosity made me try the new probe with Tesco control box, amazed to say it worked, so it looks like Tesco are selling these thermometers with faulty probes. Definitely not worth the money and I'd avoid at all costs and buy online from elsewhere instead which was cheaper!

Does not work

1 stars

Bought one of these to use for my Christmas dinner turkey. I wanted this one as it was an in-oven thermometer and I could use it to keep track of my cooking. Sadly on Christmas morning I quickly discovered that it would not record the temperature in the oven. Luckily I had a probe thermometer that I could use as an alternative but to find this did not work the one time I needed it was a huge disappointment.

I still have to buy another item

3 stars

Good as a thermometer and as a timer but you need both at the same time.... think about it

Not fit for purpose

1 stars

Temperature probe very slow to respond and display temperature. Magnet not strong enough to hold device on metal surface Power and timer/cook switches on back of unit so needs to be removed from hook or magnetic surface (if it worked!)to change Timer OK but temperature probe an after thought. It really is not fit for purpose, very tempted to return it to store.

Disappointed

2 stars

Worked great for 5 months but started giving temperature readings way off after that.

Works perfectly

5 stars

No longer will I over cook my Sunday roast. Perfect every time.

Good product

5 stars

This product does exactly what it says. Very useful.

Poor Quality

1 stars

I bought this thermometer to be confident that meat cooked in our oven was reaching the correct internal temperatures. Unfortunately, right out of the packaging, it didn't work! By 'jiggling' the remote sensor's connector it would work intermittently - however the slightest movement caused the connection to fail. I just couldn't be bothered to return the item for refund/exchange - expecting any replacement to be the same. At £10 I was quite prepared to take it apart and determine the fault. It turned out to be a 'dry' solder joint on the connector - so much for their quality control. Re-soldering of the connector joints solved the issue. Another point worth noting, is that the thermometer has a long "time constant" - meaning it takes a minute or so to react to temperature changes.

100% happy with this product!

5 stars

Bought this meat thermometer, never had one before, it is very easy to use and does exactly what it says on the tin! Used it for the first time on my Christmas turkey and best turkey ever! I would definitely recommend it - although it would be nice to get a basic guide to what different meat temperatures should be.

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics Plastic Measuring Jug 1L

£ 0.70
£0.70/each

Joie Microwave Egg Poacher

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Pyrex 2.0L Bowl

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Hiball 4 Pack

£ 5.00
£1.25/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here