Go Cook Thermometer And Timer

2 of 2 don't work
I bought this thermometer to accurately cook meat without standing over the cooker, day one it worked fine, day two it failed to work as it sensed the oven temperature instead of the meat temperature, took it back and got a replacement, came home to find this one didn't start from the off but couldn't find my receipt to return it (actually not certain they gave it back with replacement) bought another online, different control box but exactly same probe, curiosity made me try the new probe with Tesco control box, amazed to say it worked, so it looks like Tesco are selling these thermometers with faulty probes. Definitely not worth the money and I'd avoid at all costs and buy online from elsewhere instead which was cheaper!
Does not work
Bought one of these to use for my Christmas dinner turkey. I wanted this one as it was an in-oven thermometer and I could use it to keep track of my cooking. Sadly on Christmas morning I quickly discovered that it would not record the temperature in the oven. Luckily I had a probe thermometer that I could use as an alternative but to find this did not work the one time I needed it was a huge disappointment.
I still have to buy another item
Good as a thermometer and as a timer but you need both at the same time.... think about it
Not fit for purpose
Temperature probe very slow to respond and display temperature. Magnet not strong enough to hold device on metal surface Power and timer/cook switches on back of unit so needs to be removed from hook or magnetic surface (if it worked!)to change Timer OK but temperature probe an after thought. It really is not fit for purpose, very tempted to return it to store.
Disappointed
Worked great for 5 months but started giving temperature readings way off after that.
Works perfectly
No longer will I over cook my Sunday roast. Perfect every time.
Good product
This product does exactly what it says. Very useful.
Poor Quality
I bought this thermometer to be confident that meat cooked in our oven was reaching the correct internal temperatures. Unfortunately, right out of the packaging, it didn't work! By 'jiggling' the remote sensor's connector it would work intermittently - however the slightest movement caused the connection to fail. I just couldn't be bothered to return the item for refund/exchange - expecting any replacement to be the same. At £10 I was quite prepared to take it apart and determine the fault. It turned out to be a 'dry' solder joint on the connector - so much for their quality control. Re-soldering of the connector joints solved the issue. Another point worth noting, is that the thermometer has a long "time constant" - meaning it takes a minute or so to react to temperature changes.
100% happy with this product!
Bought this meat thermometer, never had one before, it is very easy to use and does exactly what it says on the tin! Used it for the first time on my Christmas turkey and best turkey ever! I would definitely recommend it - although it would be nice to get a basic guide to what different meat temperatures should be.