By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Pyramid Grater

4(1)Write a review
Go Cook Pyramid Grater
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Comfortable soft-touch handle \n
  • Non-slip base \n
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • Our Go Cook collection of premium kitchen tools and utensils offer everything you need to achieve the best results. This pyramid grater has a non-slip base and features 4 stainless steel sides for fine, medium, coarse grating and slicing. A soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to grate food with ease.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook pyramid grater comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good grater

4 stars

I wanted a small grater. Larger than I anticipated but works well

Usually bought next

Tesco Stainless Steel Box Grater

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Whisk

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Basics Sieve

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here