Go Cook Oil Baster

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • With useful measurements, perfect for preparing succulent roasts \n
  • Includes wire cleaning brush \n
  • 5-year guarantee
  • Our Go Cook collection of premium kitchen tools and utensils offer everything you need to achieve the best results. This oil baster comes with a wire brush for easy cleaning and features measurement markings for precise cooking. It is perfect for preparing succulent roasts or separating fat from soups, gravies and sauces. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook oil baster comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Melted in duck fat! Not impressed.

1 stars

Melted in duck fat! Not impressed.

Great little gadget

5 stars

This is a really useful item for basting with the added bonus of a brush inside to help clean it.

It MELTED!

1 stars

First time I used it the plastic tip melted on contact with the meat tin! The joint was roasting at 190 deg C and I needed to draw fat up into the baster to baste the meat ( which is what I thought it was designed for). The hole in the tip blocked as the plastic softened - totally useless. Not really worth one star.

