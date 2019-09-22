Go Cook Oil Baster

Melted in duck fat! Not impressed.
Great little gadget
This is a really useful item for basting with the added bonus of a brush inside to help clean it.
It MELTED!
First time I used it the plastic tip melted on contact with the meat tin! The joint was roasting at 190 deg C and I needed to draw fat up into the baster to baste the meat ( which is what I thought it was designed for). The hole in the tip blocked as the plastic softened - totally useless. Not really worth one star.