By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Acacia Meat Tenderiser

5(7)Write a review
Go Cook Acacia Meat Tenderiser
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Handcrafted wood makes every piece unique \n
  • Naturally durable and water resistant
  • 5-year guarantee
  • Our Go Cook collection of acacia wood utensils are beautifully crafted for lasting appeal. Each utensil is handcrafted from acacia wood, which is naturally durable and water resistant, and has its own unique look. This premium acacia meat tenderiser features a flat side for pounding meat or poultry and a textured dimple side for tenderising tougher meats. The handle includes a hole to enable hanging storage.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook acacia meat tenderiser comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Great I team only used once so far, looks really expensive but was good value indeed

Great design.

4 stars

I bought this product over a month ago and used it a lot since that time. It is a very durable meat tenderizer. With it, I can finally cook my fiances favourite dish which makes him a happy man :)

Sturdy tenderiser

5 stars

Works great, just remember to clean and wipe it dry after each use, but don't soak it because the handle and the head base are wooded

Great product

5 stars

Lovely wood, nice design, does the job and a great price. What more do you need from a meat tenderiser!

Smashed it!

5 stars

This is a perfect addition to the kitchen-very useful gadget and great for stress relief!

Nice kit

5 stars

Nicely made and lovely to use. I can find nothing wrong with the mallet.

Fabulous Meat tenderizer

5 stars

I bought this item from Tesco online and it arrived the very next day, well, what can i say? This meat tenderizer does the job beautifully. The handle is smooth and easy to hold, and very easy to clean, what more would you want.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here