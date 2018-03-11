Go Cook Acacia Meat Tenderiser

Great
Great I team only used once so far, looks really expensive but was good value indeed
Great design.
I bought this product over a month ago and used it a lot since that time. It is a very durable meat tenderizer. With it, I can finally cook my fiances favourite dish which makes him a happy man :)
Sturdy tenderiser
Works great, just remember to clean and wipe it dry after each use, but don't soak it because the handle and the head base are wooded
Great product
Lovely wood, nice design, does the job and a great price. What more do you need from a meat tenderiser!
Smashed it!
This is a perfect addition to the kitchen-very useful gadget and great for stress relief!
Nice kit
Nicely made and lovely to use. I can find nothing wrong with the mallet.
Fabulous Meat tenderizer
I bought this item from Tesco online and it arrived the very next day, well, what can i say? This meat tenderizer does the job beautifully. The handle is smooth and easy to hold, and very easy to clean, what more would you want.