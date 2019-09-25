By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • Sleek durable design
  • 5-year guarantee
  • When food matters to you, you need to work with kitchen tools of supreme quality. That's what you'll get with this fine grater from our Go Cook collection. Its stainless steel head finely grates citrus zest, hard cheeses, spices, chocolate and more. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to grate with ease. The handle also includes a hole to enable hanging storage.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this premium Go Cook fine grater comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

1st time I used it the handle came away from the grater! Considering the price.... not the sort of thing you expect. As I hadn’t used it immediately after buying I didn’t feel I could get replacement. Very disappointed

Incredibly sharp giving the perfect Parmesan gratings, comfortable to hold whilst using.

It's very effective and the quality is very good. I really like it.

Excellent grater! Really sharpe and fine. Makes a little cheese allowance go along way

Bought this a few weeks ago to replace a smaller Grater that had broken... This is longer and narrower. I find this is fast superior to my previous one. It's sharper easier to hold and use, l have used it on lemons oranges,garlic and cheese. Fantastic all rounder. A' kitchen slave' that helps you to do many tasks with one utensil. Try it yourself...

