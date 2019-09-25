Go Cook Fine Grater

1st time I used it the handle came away from the g
1st time I used it the handle came away from the grater! Considering the price.... not the sort of thing you expect. As I hadn’t used it immediately after buying I didn’t feel I could get replacement. Very disappointed
Perfectly fine grater
Incredibly sharp giving the perfect Parmesan gratings, comfortable to hold whilst using.
I'm liking it
It's very effective and the quality is very good. I really like it.
Great serration
Excellent grater! Really sharpe and fine. Makes a little cheese allowance go along way
Great Grater!!!
Bought this a few weeks ago to replace a smaller Grater that had broken... This is longer and narrower. I find this is fast superior to my previous one. It's sharper easier to hold and use, l have used it on lemons oranges,garlic and cheese. Fantastic all rounder. A' kitchen slave' that helps you to do many tasks with one utensil. Try it yourself...