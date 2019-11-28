Go Cook Wing Corkscrew

Useless
Useless. Doesn't work. So frustrating I bought a normal cork screw instead.
no good threw it out
very stiff hard to turn, no cork screw on the top, had to buy another one as this one is too hard to use
Crazy design for a simple tool
over engineered to look good but the driving mechanism freewheels unless the top black handle is positiively pressed down throughout the screwing into the cork. Too expensive for a badly designed corkscrew. Bought it cos my 40 year old corkscrew broke Horrible!
Returned it, was the worst corkscrew ever.
Happy choice
Bought as a gift to my grown up granddaughter who finds the use of a more basic corkscrew quite difficult. She finds this one very easy to use and is very pleased with it.
Does the job perfectly
Great item, easy to use, well made and a must for every kitchen! Top handle is comfortable on the hand and removes corks with ease.