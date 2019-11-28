Go Cook Wing Corkscrew

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • Gentle back and forth motion opens bottles effortlessly \n
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • The kitchen tools in our Go Cook range are expertly designed to guarantee comfort and durability. With a gentle back and forth motion, this premium easy turn bottle opener removes the cork from the bottle effortlessly without risk of damaging the cork. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip while keeping your hands from slipping. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook easy turn corkscrew comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Useless

Useless. Doesn't work. So frustrating I bought a normal cork screw instead.

no good threw it out

very stiff hard to turn, no cork screw on the top, had to buy another one as this one is too hard to use

Crazy design for a simple tool

over engineered to look good but the driving mechanism freewheels unless the top black handle is positiively pressed down throughout the screwing into the cork. Too expensive for a badly designed corkscrew. Bought it cos my 40 year old corkscrew broke Horrible!

Returned it, was the worst corkscrew ever.

Returned it, was the worst corkscrew ever.

Happy choice

Bought as a gift to my grown up granddaughter who finds the use of a more basic corkscrew quite difficult. She finds this one very easy to use and is very pleased with it.

Does the job perfectly

Great item, easy to use, well made and a must for every kitchen! Top handle is comfortable on the hand and removes corks with ease.

