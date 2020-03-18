By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Cook Multifunction Garlic Press

2.5(14)Write a review
Go Cook Multifunction Garlic Press
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • 3 settings for crushing, slicing or dicing \n
  • Removable base and brush for easy cleaning \n
  • - Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip
  • - 3 settings for crushing, slicing or dicing
  • - Removable base and brush for easy cleaning
  • Add some flavour to your cooking with this premium 3-in-1 garlic press from our Go Cook collection. The 3 settings of the garlic press make crushing, slicing or dicing bulbs a breeze. It comes with a removable base and a brush accessory for easy cleaning. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to prepare garlic cloves with ease. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 3-in-1 garlic press comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

This garlic press is brilliant!! Great quality and

5 stars

This garlic press is brilliant!! Great quality and once you figure it out quite easy to use. It would help if there were instructions on how to use it and take it apart for cleaning but otherwise I love it!!

Do not buy this! The second time I used it to crus

1 stars

Do not buy this! The second time I used it to crush a peeled garlic clove, a black strip of plastic broke off, and I couldn't tell what bit of the crusher it had come from. It was still useable as a garlic press, but the fourth time I tried to slice a peeled garlic clove, the blades bent! It then became useless so I binned it!

Do not buy this garlic press.

1 stars

If I could have seen how it was constructed I would never have bought it. It has a flimsy plastic cover over the press head which kept falling out in use. This has now broken after a few weeks, rendering the whole thing completely useless. .

Waste of money!

1 stars

Poor quality, it lasted 2 weeks before it feel to to bits, I only used it for garlic, the blades are very weak and twist and the plastic "stop" pops out everytime you press!! complete waste of money.

Overdesigned and fragile.

2 stars

The plastic parts snap easily, The slicer is useless Everything is more difficult to clean than it should be.

Fallen apart after a couple of uses

1 stars

Fallen apart after a couple of uses. It contains little fiddly plastic fitting which fall of and cannot be refitted, rendering the press-lock function for selecting the 3 pressing modes useless. The slicer part is bent out of shape with no way of straightening it. Another useless garlic-press which lasts 5 minutes bought at tescos.

Best ever

5 stars

Best Garlic Press I have ever used and I have tried lots

Very disappointing. Upon first use of the slicer f

2 stars

Very disappointing. Upon first use of the slicer function the blades snapped off. Not fit for purpose.

Find another one

2 stars

Was okay at first however other than the crush facility nothing else is very effective. It also comes apart and jams almost every time I use it

Snapped when I pressed my first garlic clove!!!

1 stars

I bought this last week. Used it for the first time today and when I pressed the first garlic clove it snapped in half. Not sure if it’s a fault with the one I purchased or if it’s a poor quality product.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Garlic Press

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Redmere Farms Garlic 4 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.62
£0.62/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Red Chillies 60G

£ 0.60
£10.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here