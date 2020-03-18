Go Cook Multifunction Garlic Press

This garlic press is brilliant!! Great quality and
This garlic press is brilliant!! Great quality and once you figure it out quite easy to use. It would help if there were instructions on how to use it and take it apart for cleaning but otherwise I love it!!
Do not buy this! The second time I used it to crush a peeled garlic clove, a black strip of plastic broke off, and I couldn't tell what bit of the crusher it had come from. It was still useable as a garlic press, but the fourth time I tried to slice a peeled garlic clove, the blades bent! It then became useless so I binned it!
If I could have seen how it was constructed I would never have bought it. It has a flimsy plastic cover over the press head which kept falling out in use. This has now broken after a few weeks, rendering the whole thing completely useless. .
Poor quality, it lasted 2 weeks before it feel to to bits, I only used it for garlic, the blades are very weak and twist and the plastic "stop" pops out everytime you press!! complete waste of money.
The plastic parts snap easily, The slicer is useless Everything is more difficult to clean than it should be.
Fallen apart after a couple of uses. It contains little fiddly plastic fitting which fall of and cannot be refitted, rendering the press-lock function for selecting the 3 pressing modes useless. The slicer part is bent out of shape with no way of straightening it. Another useless garlic-press which lasts 5 minutes bought at tescos.
Best ever
Best Garlic Press I have ever used and I have tried lots
Very disappointing. Upon first use of the slicer function the blades snapped off. Not fit for purpose.
Was okay at first however other than the crush facility nothing else is very effective. It also comes apart and jams almost every time I use it
I bought this last week. Used it for the first time today and when I pressed the first garlic clove it snapped in half. Not sure if it’s a fault with the one I purchased or if it’s a poor quality product.