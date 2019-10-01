By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Easy Release Can Opener

2.5(9)Write a review
Go Cook Easy Release Can Opener
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip
  • Removes lids effortlessly with no need to touch can
  • 5-year guarantee
  • - Ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip
  • - Removes lids effortlessly with no need to touch can
  • - 5-year guarantee
  • To help you achieve the best results we have designed our Go Cook collection of premium kitchen tools with you in mind. With its simple operation, this easy release can opener removes lids effortlessly without the need to touch the body of the can. Its ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip and keeps your hand from slipping or moving. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook easy release can opener comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

9 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless Tin Opener

1 stars

Not sure what this is for, it certainly doesn't open cans. Completely useless.

Only buy this opener if you like brain teasers.

1 stars

Can’t work out how to use it. Pity there’s not a 0 star rating.

Fiddly to use

2 stars

I thought this would be an easy can opener to use, but I have used it twice and reverted back to my old one. to be honest not the easiest to use, no good for someone who was not good with their hands or had a good grip. it might be better if it was slightly heavier.

done it

3 stars

very disappointed for the money wanted a battery operated one because of trouble with my wrists

Read for instructions

5 stars

The opener works fine although it is a bit different if you aren't used to this type. To open tins, open the handles, place onto the top ridge of the tin between the cog and the blade, close the handles so that it cuts into the side of the tin, then turn the knob.

Can opener

1 stars

Bought it this week Went in bin absolutely useless

No instructions

1 stars

I bought this month ago.useless product as no instructions how to use. Struggled few times and it went into bin. Waste of my money

Quick cut

5 stars

I've had this a few weeks really pleased so far cuts through tin great

No instructions on how to use the opener.

2 stars

We picked up this can opener in a Tesco store as we needed one and this product looked sturdy. However, it does not seem to operate like a usual can opener and also does not come with specific instructions. We are quite clueless about how to use it and hence giving it a low rating.

