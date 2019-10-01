Go Cook Easy Release Can Opener

Useless Tin Opener
Not sure what this is for, it certainly doesn't open cans. Completely useless.
Only buy this opener if you like brain teasers.
Can’t work out how to use it. Pity there’s not a 0 star rating.
Fiddly to use
I thought this would be an easy can opener to use, but I have used it twice and reverted back to my old one. to be honest not the easiest to use, no good for someone who was not good with their hands or had a good grip. it might be better if it was slightly heavier.
done it
very disappointed for the money wanted a battery operated one because of trouble with my wrists
Read for instructions
The opener works fine although it is a bit different if you aren't used to this type. To open tins, open the handles, place onto the top ridge of the tin between the cog and the blade, close the handles so that it cuts into the side of the tin, then turn the knob.
Can opener
Bought it this week Went in bin absolutely useless
No instructions
I bought this month ago.useless product as no instructions how to use. Struggled few times and it went into bin. Waste of my money
Quick cut
I've had this a few weeks really pleased so far cuts through tin great
No instructions on how to use the opener.
We picked up this can opener in a Tesco store as we needed one and this product looked sturdy. However, it does not seem to operate like a usual can opener and also does not come with specific instructions. We are quite clueless about how to use it and hence giving it a low rating.