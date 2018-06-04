By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip \n
  • Cornered edge reaches every last scoop \n
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • Enjoy perfectly portioned scoops every time with this ice cream scoop from our Go Cook collection of premium kitchen tools. The ice cream scoop has an aluminium head for strength and durability and features a cornered edge to reach every last scoop. An ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to scoop with ease. The handle also includes a hole to enable hanging storage. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook ice cream scoop comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Broke in a week...

1 stars

I bought this last week on Wednesday. Its now Monday.

easy to use

4 stars

shape on spoon part makes it easy to use. Handle just right length

