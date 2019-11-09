Go Cook Julienne Peeler

Not very sharp
It seems almost blunt, like the blades are facing the wrong way and you should push rather than pull this product. I have tried to turn the blade around but it didn't improve. I looked at another in store in case mine was faulty but that was the same.
If only it were easier to clean...
It does an excellent job - but it is seriously hard to clean; maybe it MIGHT be easier if I had a dishwasher...
Extremely rubbish. I really wish I'd got one from pound shop. Because of the spikes one scrape and you have to manually take out the potato peel. It took 3min to do one small potato. Yet the pound shop one I had before took no more than 30 seconds. If I could take it back for a refund I would. DO NOT BUY IT TRUST ME
Not a peeler but rather a fine grater
This product is deceiving as it actually grates the carrots etc into strips for cooking. It is not a peeler for peeling potatoes before boiling them.
Easy to use!
Great little peeler and at a great price too! Very easy to use and very easy to clean too. My only complaint would be that it took nearly 4 weeks to arrive due to delivery issues!!
Easy to use
Great for slicing really thin carrots and vegetables
Great bit of kit
Perfect to get the thinly sliced carrots on a Wagamama Donburi
Easy to use
Quick and easy to use, good value for money. Recommend this product
Works a treat
Bought this for making salads, not as thick as a spiraliser but works well will most veg. Good if you want to eat raw too