Go Cook Julienne Peeler

Go Cook Julienne Peeler
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip \n
  • Finely peels fruit and vegetables into uniform strips \n
  • 5-year guarantee \n
  • The tools and utensils in our Go Cook collection have been carefully crafted to achieve the best results when cooking and baking. This premium julienne peeler has a super sharp blade that creates fine uniform strips, ideal for adding to garnishes, salads and stir fries. The ergonomic, soft-touch handle provides a comfortable grip, allowing you to peel fruit and vegetables with ease. The handle also includes a hanging hole and there is a pointed tip for removing potato eyes.
  • Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook julienne peeler comes with a reassuring 5-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

9 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Not very sharp

1 stars

It seems almost blunt, like the blades are facing the wrong way and you should push rather than pull this product. I have tried to turn the blade around but it didn't improve. I looked at another in store in case mine was faulty but that was the same.

If only it were easier to clean...

4 stars

It does an excellent job - but it is seriously hard to clean; maybe it MIGHT be easier if I had a dishwasher...

Extremely rubbish. I really wish I'd got one from

1 stars

Extremely rubbish. I really wish I'd got one from pound shop. Because of the spikes one scrape and you have to manually take out the potato peel. It took 3min to do one small potato. Yet the pound shop one I had before took no more than 30 seconds. If I could take it back for a refund I would. DO NOT BUY IT TRUST ME

Not a peeler but rather a fine grater

3 stars

This product is deceiving as it actually grates the carrots etc into strips for cooking. It is not a peeler for peeling potatoes before boiling them.

Easy to use!

4 stars

Great little peeler and at a great price too! Very easy to use and very easy to clean too. My only complaint would be that it took nearly 4 weeks to arrive due to delivery issues!!

Easy to use

4 stars

Great for slicing really thin carrots and vegetables

Great bit of kit

5 stars

Perfect to get the thinly sliced carrots on a Wagamama Donburi

Easy to use

4 stars

Quick and easy to use, good value for money. Recommend this product

Works a treat

4 stars

Bought this for making salads, not as thick as a spiraliser but works well will most veg. Good if you want to eat raw too

