Polylina Medium Plastic Tubs & Lids 8 Pack

5*****
good quality food storage/freezer containers
good alternative to aluminium containers
useful size for portioning, freezer safe, dishwasher safe, can be filled with hot food, as long as it is not so hot it would burn your mouth and they are recyclable - or at least I think they are. They can be reused over and over.
Fantastic product
Amazing boxes I use them for everything not just good. Great for storing 4 days worth of cat food pouches. Easy to wash my hand or in the dishwasher. Microwave and freezer proof too and such value. Can highly recommend.
Space waster due to shape
They hold just what I need either as a stew for myself (I batch cook) or meals for my dogs The shape - going smaller at the bottom - means they have to be taller to fit the amount in that is stated. This means that the number that can be stacked on my freezer shelf is down to 3 high rather than the 4 I can do with more squared shapes.
Cannot do without them
Invaluable product for me. Living alone, these are perfect for storing left-over meals both in a refrigerator and freezer. I can 'batch cook' and have meals ready when needed.