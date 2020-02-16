By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Polylina Medium Plastic Tubs & Lids 8 Pack

4.5(5)Write a review
Polylina Medium Plastic Tubs & Lids 8 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • Medium plastic microwave containers with lids
  • 175mm x 118mm
  • Ideal for storing batch cooking, reheating leftovers and defrosting food

Information

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Place food into the container and close with lid to secure.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Not suitable for use in a conventional oven.
  • Allow hot food to cool before placing into containers. Do not overfill.
  • If using a microwave oven to defrost, ensure the lid is partially open and refer to your oven manufacturer's handbook for instructions.
  • Product may become brittle when frozen.

Recycling info

Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CeDo Ltd,
  • Telford,
  • TF7 4LZ.

Return to

  • CeDo Ltd,
  • Telford,
  • TF7 4LZ.
  • www.polylina.co.uk
  • www.cedo.com

Net Contents

8 x Containers with Lids

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Not suitable for use in a conventional oven. Allow hot food to cool before placing into containers. Do not overfill. If using a microwave oven to defrost, ensure the lid is partially open and refer to your oven manufacturer's handbook for instructions. Product may become brittle when frozen.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

5*****

5 stars

good quality food storage/freezer containers

good alternative to aluminium containers

5 stars

useful size for portioning, freezer safe, dishwasher safe, can be filled with hot food, as long as it is not so hot it would burn your mouth and they are recyclable - or at least I think they are. They can be reused over and over.

Fantastic product

5 stars

Amazing boxes I use them for everything not just good. Great for storing 4 days worth of cat food pouches. Easy to wash my hand or in the dishwasher. Microwave and freezer proof too and such value. Can highly recommend.

Space waster due to shape

3 stars

They hold just what I need either as a stew for myself (I batch cook) or meals for my dogs The shape - going smaller at the bottom - means they have to be taller to fit the amount in that is stated. This means that the number that can be stacked on my freezer shelf is down to 3 high rather than the 4 I can do with more squared shapes.

Cannot do without them

5 stars

Invaluable product for me. Living alone, these are perfect for storing left-over meals both in a refrigerator and freezer. I can 'batch cook' and have meals ready when needed.

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 1L

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 600Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here