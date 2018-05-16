Naturo Grain Free Turkey With Cran Crrot 390G

Product Description
- A complete Food for adult dogs
- Protein
- 50% turkey - Easily digested protein
- Vitamins
- 8% Carrots, Broccoli & Cranberries - Carbohydrates for energy
- Minerals
- Essential Oils & Minerals - Healthy skin and coat
- Omega 3 & 6*
- Glucosamine and Chondroitin - Joint health
- *Contains Sunflower and Salmon oils providing Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.
- For Sensitive Digestion
- We believe that all pets deserve the best and that's why we've created our Grain & Gluten Free Range specially for Dogs who suffer from allergies and need easily digestible food. Abundant in protein & nutrition and high in flavour with great taste.
- The Mackle family have been creating high quality pet food from the family farm located in beautiful County Armagh for over 40 years. Our family philosophy has always been to promote overall health and help maintain a healthy digestive system for your pet.
- All our products are fully traceable from farm to bowl and we are proud of the world renowned quality meat in our pet food recipes.
- John Mackle - Naturo CEO, with family dog 'Holly'
- Adult dog 1-7 years
- Added vitamins and minerals
- 100% natural ingredients
- For digestive & allergy sensitive dogs
- Grain & gluten free
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Turkey 50% (2.4% from 0.78% Turkey Meat Powder), Carrot, Broccoli and Cranberries 8% (from 1% Dried Vegetables and Fruit), Minerals, Sunflower Oil 0.125%, Salmon Oil 0.06%, Flaxseed Oil 0.06%, Dried Kelp, Dried Rosemary, Dried Chicory Root, Mannanoligosaccharides (Prebiotic MOS), Dried Nettle, Green Tea, Dried Rosehip, Glucosamine (0.005%), Chondroitin Sulphate (0.0025%), Marigold
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Nutritionally valid until best before end date on can.
Preparation and Usage
- Body Weight: Up to 5Kg: 3/4 Can, 10Kg: 1 1/2 Cans
- Body Weight: 20Kg: 2 1/2 Cans, 30Kg: 3 Cans
- Body Weight: 40Kg: 4 Cans
- This is a guide only. All dogs' needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament. Please remove food from can before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Naturo Petfoods,
- A division of John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
- 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
- Moy,
- Dungannon,
- Co. Tyrone,
Return to
- Naturo Petfoods,
- A division of John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
- 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
- Moy,
- Dungannon,
- Co. Tyrone,
- BT71 6SL.
- www.naturopetfoods.com
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|9%
|Crude fat
|6%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Crude Ash
|3.8%
|Moisture
|80%
|Vitamin A
|3000IU
|Vitamin D3
|420IU
|Vitamin E
|40mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|25mg
|Iron (Ferrous Sulphate, Monohydrate)
|20mg
|Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)
|3.75mg
|Copper (Copper Sulphate, Pentahydrate)
|1.5mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|0.38mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite)
|0.037mg
|91 Kcal /100g
|-
|Nutritional Additives per kg:
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020