Innis & Gunn Lager Beer 4X440ml

4.5(4)Write a review
£4.49
£2.55/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Innis & Gunn Lager Beer 4X440ml
  • Brewed with Naked Golden Oats
  • Craft Brewed
  • Multi Award-Winning
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats.

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Name and address

  • 6 Randolph Crescent,
  • Edinburgh,
  • Scotland,
  • EH3 7TH.

Return to

  • innisandgunn.com
Net Contents

4 x 440ml

Not much of a drinker personally, but these were g

5 stars

Not much of a drinker personally, but these were genuinely delicious. Sweet at the start, crisp and refreshing aftertaste - I'm glad these didn't exist when I was wee or I'd be an alcoholic.

Really pleasant lager

5 stars

Love this lager. First had a glass in Edinburgh and really pleased can buy it locally now. Keep on stocking it.

Pleasant but sweet

3 stars

Pleasant enough beer but a little on the sweet side for me

Very Good

5 stars

Love it. Amazing larger, and british.

