Cobra Indian Premium Lager 620Ml

Cobra Indian Premium Lager 620Ml
£ 2.00
£3.23/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager Beer.
  • Cobra is made from a complex recipe of seven ingredients and then expertly brewed with fewer bubbles to give it a sophisticated taste. Spicy pure hop oil is used to create unique aromas and flavours, whilst lower carbonation delivers a smooth flavour. It is the perfect companion for any dish, from anywhere in the world.
  • Lord Karan Bilimoria founded Cobra Beer in 1989 to create a drink that had the smoothness of an ale and the refreshment of a lager. The Cobra range is brewed with a complex recipe and lower carbonation to perfectly accompany all food.
  • Cobra Premium 4.5% ABV Lager
  • 101 Quality Award Medals at Monde Selection Awards across the Cobra Range, making it one of the most awarded beers in the world
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 620ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Rice, Maize, Wheat, Hops, Modified Hop Products

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley and Wheat

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see bottle shoulder.

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled for:
  • Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.

Distributor address

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.

Return to

  • Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ.
  • Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • In Republic of Ireland
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Block J1,
  • Maynooth Business Park,
  • Maynooth,
  • Co Kildare.
  • ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

620ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

exeptional

5 stars

lovely taste lovely beer in general nice with an indian or chinese

