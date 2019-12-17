By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Breast Fillets 640G

Tesco Chicken Breast Fillets 640G
£ 3.00
£4.69/kg

Offer

One chicken breast portion
  • Energy516kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen skinless chicken breast portions with added water.
  • Tender & succulent specially selected for a naturally lean and tender cut
  • Pack size: 640g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (90%), Water, Maltose, Salt.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8-12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180
Time: 35-40
From defrost: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes. Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 15-20minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180
Time: 50
For best results oven cook from frozen. From frozen: Place fillets on a baking tray, spread evenly and cover with tin foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes. Remove tin foil, turn once and cook for further 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium From frozen: 30-35mins From defrost: 25-30mins Brush fillets with a little oil and place under a pre-heated grill for 30-35 minutes (from frozen)/25-30 minutes (from defrost). Turn once. Temperature: Medium Temperature: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using chicken from Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

640g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy543kJ / 128kcal516kJ / 122kcal
Fat2.0g1.9g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein27.1g25.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 640g typically weighs 461g.--

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

In my opinion these are very nice and easy to prep

5 stars

In my opinion these are very nice and easy to prepare. Nice with a salad.

very misleading not 100% but 90%

1 stars

VERY MISLEADING, states 100 chicken breast, but its not, it is 90% with added water and salt, what a rip off. COME ON TESCO GET IT RIGHT.

Very good quality chicken breasts

4 stars

Very good quality chicken breasts

A bit hit and miss

2 stars

It is extremely difficult to find any decent chicken breasts, frozen or fresh. Some of these ones are ok, but I would still not recommend them.

