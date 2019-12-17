Tesco Chicken Breast Fillets 640G

In my opinion these are very nice and easy to prep
In my opinion these are very nice and easy to prepare. Nice with a salad.
very misleading not 100% but 90%
VERY MISLEADING, states 100 chicken breast, but its not, it is 90% with added water and salt, what a rip off. COME ON TESCO GET IT RIGHT.
Very good quality chicken breasts
A bit hit and miss
It is extremely difficult to find any decent chicken breasts, frozen or fresh. Some of these ones are ok, but I would still not recommend them.