Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Beer 4X330ml
Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer with Natural Flavourings.
  • Heineken 0.0, a natural, pure malt lager for a premium taste, without alcohol.
  • 69 calories per bottle
  • Premium quality lager beer
  • Unique recipe with Heineken a-yeast
  • Pure malt lager
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool and dark and don't let it get old

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold between 2 and 5°C
  • Drink straight from bottle if that's what you like
  • Or:
  • Pour under 45° into clean, cold, wet beer glass with a full foamy head to keep air out and carbonation in

Name and address

  • Brewed for:
  • Heineken Ireland Ltd,
  • Ladyswell Brewery,
  • Leitrim Street,
  • Cork,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Heineken Ireland Ltd,
  • Ladyswell Brewery,
  • Leitrim Street,
  • Cork,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer Information Hotline: 1850 514466
  • www.heineken.ie

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 89kJ/21kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates4.8g
Of which Sugars 1.3g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love the taste of Heineken 0.0 real lager taste an

5 stars

Love the taste of Heineken 0.0 real lager taste and feel with no alcohol. Great when you want to reduce your alcohol intake or drive. Great product

I loved the taste and the fact that they were only

5 stars

I loved the taste and the fact that they were only 69 calories? a bottle. tasted like alcohol but wasn't , great!!!

excellent taste, cant even tell there is no alcoho

5 stars

excellent taste, cant even tell there is no alcohol. if you enjoy drinking beer but dont want the calories, you will love this.

