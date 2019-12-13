Heineken 0.0 Alcohol Free Beer 4X330ml

Love the taste of Heineken 0.0 real lager taste an
Love the taste of Heineken 0.0 real lager taste and feel with no alcohol. Great when you want to reduce your alcohol intake or drive. Great product
I loved the taste and the fact that they were only
I loved the taste and the fact that they were only 69 calories? a bottle. tasted like alcohol but wasn't , great!!!
excellent taste, cant even tell there is no alcoho
excellent taste, cant even tell there is no alcohol. if you enjoy drinking beer but dont want the calories, you will love this.