Bud Light 4X440ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Type: American Light Lager
- ABV: 3.5%
- Origin: St Louis, USA
- Overall impression: A light, crisp and refreshing lager
- Sometimes the ability to be light-hearted is the most important trait in the world. Bud Light helps bring lightness to moments that need it.
- Our beer is a perfectly balanced light body lager with a hint of sweetness. Its pale golden colour is accompanied by a floral aroma and slightly hoppy, slightly malty and fresh yeasty notes.
- Our Beechwood Aging process produces a light-bodied lager with a refreshing taste, a crisp, clean finish, and a smooth drinkability.
- Always brewed using the choicest hops, best barley malt, and rice
- Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
- Learn more on www.Budlightbeer.co.uk or www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Food Pairing Recommendation
- Due to Bud Light's crisp and relatively neutral taste, Bud Light should only be paired with low intensity foods or otherwise risks being lost or overpowered. Think salads and grilled white fish or chicken. Despite this, its refreshing nature and high carbonation does mean it can work with some rich and fatty foods as well.
- Home-Run Pairing: Chicken Ceasar Salad
- Bud Light's low intensity means it won't overpower salad leaves or grilled chicken and will allow you to enjoy every bite. However, its carbonation will help cut through the richness or the dressing and cleanse the palate after each mouthful. Its gentle grain and bready notes can also help accentuate these notes in croutons.
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
3.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Can Base
Produce of
Light tasting premium beer brewed in the UK
Distributor address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
- Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 440ml
|Energy
|120kJ / 29kcal
|529kJ / 127kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019