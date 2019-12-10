By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Edinburgh Gin's Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur 50Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Edinburgh Gin's Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur 50Cl
£ 15.00
£30.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur
  • Tangy spring crop rhubarb, macerated with warming oriental ginger and a little fragrant lemon zest, which is infused to produce a delicate aromatic rose colored liqueur. A perfect base for sparkling summer cocktails or just as it comes, as a caressing winter warmer.
  • Naturally coloured products, may change in sunlight or over time
  • Small batch infused
  • Infused with pure rhubarb and ginger
  • 100% grain neutral spirits
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Tangy spring crop rhubarb, macerated with warming oriental ginger and a little fragrant lemon zest, which is infused to produce a delicate aromatic rose colored liqueur

Alcohol Units

10

ABV

20% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
  • 1A Rutland Place,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH1 2AD.

Return to

  • Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
  • 1A Rutland Place,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH1 2AD.
  • www.edinburghgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Calorie Ginger Ale 1 Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Schweppes Slimline Tonic Water 1Litre

£ 1.28
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here