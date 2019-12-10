Edinburgh Gin's Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur
- Tangy spring crop rhubarb, macerated with warming oriental ginger and a little fragrant lemon zest, which is infused to produce a delicate aromatic rose colored liqueur. A perfect base for sparkling summer cocktails or just as it comes, as a caressing winter warmer.
- Naturally coloured products, may change in sunlight or over time
- Small batch infused
- Infused with pure rhubarb and ginger
- 100% grain neutral spirits
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Tangy spring crop rhubarb, macerated with warming oriental ginger and a little fragrant lemon zest, which is infused to produce a delicate aromatic rose colored liqueur
Alcohol Units
10
ABV
20% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
- 1A Rutland Place,
- Edinburgh,
- EH1 2AD.
Return to
- Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
- 1A Rutland Place,
- Edinburgh,
- EH1 2AD.
- www.edinburghgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019