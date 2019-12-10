By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Absolut Lime Vodka 70Cl

Product Description

  • Lime Flavoured Vodka
  • With a fresh, balanced taste of natural lime flavour and iconic frosted bottle, Absolut Lime Vodka perfectly complements the Absolut range as a key ingredient in many of today's classic drinks, adding a refreshing twist. Absolut Lime Vodka is smooth, rich and very fresh with distinct notes of freshly pressed lime and a slightly sweet and fruity finish. The main ingredients in Absolut Lime are Absolut Vodka and citrus flavour. Absolut Lime is made exclusively from natural ingredients, and it doesn't contain any added sugar making it perfect for mixing.
  • Serving suggestion: Simply pour over ice, add soda and garnish with lime or use in any of your favourite vodka cocktails.
  • Absolut Vodka has completely redefined the premium vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife. By starting a revolution in cocktail creation and launching a range of flavours never before seen on the market, Absolut has become an icon in its own right. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. In 1879, Lars Olsson Smith, its founder, introduced the continuous distillation with which he made Absolut. Instead of the usual three or four times, the vodka was distilled an infinite number of times. At Absolut, not only do we source all the ingredients locally, we have also made our distillery one of the most energy-efficient in the world. Today, Absolut has a CO2 neutral distillation.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • Åhus,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.
  • absolut.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

