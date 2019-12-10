Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila 70Cl
- Tequila
- Award-winning Mexican Tequila Olmeca Altos Plata is a 100% Agave Tequila of astonishing character and unprecedented smoothness. Olmeca Altos is exclusively produced in the Los Altos Region, in the Highlands of Central Mexico. This particular region offers the best conditions to produce our main ingredient: the blue Agave. A slow and complex elaboration process results in a smooth Tequila with citric flavours. Olmeca Altos is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.
- 2016 The Spirits Business - Tequila Masters 2016 - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Plata - ‘Blanco Super Premium' category - Gold Medal - Olmeca Altos Reposado - ‘Reposado Super Premium' category
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
26.6
ABV
38% vol
Country
Mexico
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
- Olmeca Altos Plata can be enjoyed neat or in a delicious Tommy's Margarita - Altos Plata 50ml, Lime Juice 25ml, Agave syrup 12.5ml, Shake all ingredients and strain into rocks glass over cubed ice
- Produced, bottled and exported by:
- Pernod Ricard México,
- S.A. de C.V. Av. Del Tequila No. 1,
- Arandas,
- Jalisco,
- México.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
18 Years
70cl
