Tesco Finest Cognac Xo 50Cl

Tesco Finest Cognac Xo 50Cl
£ 35.00
£70.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy237kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • XO COGNAC
  • XO cognac alc. 40% vol Fine and elegant blend of cru cognacs. Expertly crafted by the cellar master. Steeped in years of tradition and family heritage, set in the heart of Cognac. This fine & elegant cognac is characterised by a combintion of subtle vanilla, almond and candied orange notes.
  • XO COGNAC Appellation d'origine contrôlée
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • www.com/finest

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25 ml) contains
Energy947kJ / 228kcal237kJ / 57kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Wonderful cognac at a bargain price

5 stars

Very high quality and excellent value for money. It is not a Delamain, but it is less than 1/2 that price. Very smooth, soft on the palate with a taste that lingers in the mouth. I will buy it again and soon.

