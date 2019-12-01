Tesco Finest Cognac Xo 50Cl

Wonderful cognac at a bargain price
Very high quality and excellent value for money. It is not a Delamain, but it is less than 1/2 that price. Very smooth, soft on the palate with a taste that lingers in the mouth. I will buy it again and soon.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 228kcal
20
40% vol
France
Liqueur
Ambient
Produced and bottled in France
20 Servings
Bottle. Glass widely recycled
18 Years
50cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|Each glass (25 ml) contains
|Energy
|947kJ / 228kcal
|237kJ / 57kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
