Happy Egg Co. Free Range Eggs 10 Mixed Weight

Product Description

  • Mixed Sizes
  • Our girls are fed on a diet rich in Vitamin D, which means 2 Mixed Size Happy Eggs naturally contain 70% of your daily need*, essential for growing and maintaining strong bones!
  • * Based on 2 average eggs (50g per egg).
  • Research conducted in conjunction with Newcastle University.
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • At The Happy Egg Co. All our hens live on the best British farms with the highest of standards. We believe that Happy Hens Lay Tasty Eggs!
  • Eggs of different sizes.
  • Happy Eggs are Class A eggs!
  • Rich in vitamin D
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Free range natural goodness
  • 2 mixed size happy eggs contain 70% of your daily vitamin D
  • From farms independently monitored for welfare
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Storage

Keep eggs refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.

Number of uses

10 eggs per pack = 5 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • The Happy Egg Co.,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.

Return to

  • The Happy Egg Co.,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.
  • To find out more visit www.thehappyegg.co.uk
  • Or contactus@thehappyeggco.uk

Net Contents

10 x 497g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (2 Mixed Size Eggs)
Energy 547 kJ/131kcal476 kJ/114kcal
Fat 9g7.8g
of which saturates 2.5g2.2g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 12.6g11.0g
Salt 0.385g0.34g
Vitamin D 4µg 80% RI*3.48µg 69.6% RI*
10 eggs per pack = 5 servings--
*RI = reference intake--

Tasty but always small

3 stars

These are always delicious, but they are never 'mixed' size eggs, they are always small!

