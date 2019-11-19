Mad About Real Ale Gift Set

Product Description
- Craft Ale Selection
- 13 Guns
- A salute to the original 13 states of America. First brewed in July 2011 for Independence Day, this American style IPA has a wonderful soft tropical fruit aroma and an intensely hoppy, rich mouth feel balanced with earthy malt flavours.
- Hops: Centennial, Citra, Amarillo, Apollo, Chinook, Kohatu.
- Williams Joker
- Created from a complex layer of malts and blended hops, this well balanced IPA delivers satisfaction every time. Golden in the glass, fruity on the nose with hints of cedar. Joker IPA is bittersweet, full of flavour and is sure to put a smile on your face.
- Double Hop Monster
- Double Hop Monster is the wildest, hoppiest beer Greene King have ever brewed. A "Big" beer in every way, it's bold, bitter and - thanks to extensive dry-hopping - fabulously aromatic.
- Chalice Glass
- Made in Turkey.
Information
Allergy Information
- 13 Guns - Contains Rye and Malted Barley, Williams Joker and Double Hop Monster - Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- 13 Guns: This American style IPA has a wonderful soft tropical fruit aroma and an intensely hoppy, rich mouth feel balanced with earthy malt flavours. William Joker: Golden in the glass, fruity on the nose with hints of cedar. Double Hop Monster: It's bold, bitter and - thanks to extensive dry-hopping - fabulously aromatic
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 13 Guns
- Serve: Chilled not cold.
- Chalice Glass
- Care: Please wash glass thoroughly before use. Dishwasher safe.
Name and address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
