Brewdog Punk Ipa Giftset

Product Description
- Punk IPA Gift Pack
- This trans-Atlantic fusion IPA is light golden in colour with tropical fruits and light caramel on the nose. The palate soon becomes assertive and resinous with the New Zealand hops balanced by the biscuit malt. The finish is aggressive and dry with the hops emerging over the warming alcohol. This fresh, full flavour natural beer is our tribute to the classic IPAs of yester-year. The post modern twist is the addition of amazing fruity hops giving an explosion of tropical fruit flavours and a sharp bitter finish.
- At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make beers we want to drink. Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.85
ABV
5.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before date please see individual bottles
Warnings
- HANDLE WITH CARE. CONTAINS BARK AND BITE.
Name and address
- BrewDog Plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- brewdog.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
