Mad About World Lager Gift Set

- Brewed for over 150 years to an authentic and most venerable recipe, Kingfisher is the leading Indian beer the world over. Kingfisher is crisp, clean and unfailingly refreshing; its deft balance of light bitterness and citrus makes for a perfect partnership with the heat and spice of even the richest curry. As first choice of the nation, from Delhi to Doddanapudi, it is The Real Taste of India.
- The origins of Mahou lie in Madrid, where this celebrated pilsner style lager has been synonymous with the city's beer and tapas culture since 1890, when it was first brewed by the children of Casimiro Mahou. Today, it is Spain's number one beer brand. Mahou is a full-bodied pilsner style lager golden in colour with a creamy, lasting head and a characteristic, mild and subtle flavour with a fruity aroma.
- Mahou's balanced and rounded taste make it an ideal companion for Spanish cuisine.
- Singha, the first beer to brewed in Thailand by Royal Permission in 1933, is specially brewed using a blend of sweet, earthy and spicy flavours to perfectly complement the spectrum of flavours in Thai cuisine. Singha is steeped in Thai tradition, from its mythical lion logo to its white and gold label signifying purity and regality. Owned by the same family to this day, Singha has become part of the Land of Smiles' heritage and pride over the last 80 years and remains the only beer to display the Royal Garuda, the national emblem of Thailand, on its bottleneck.
