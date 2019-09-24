Tesco Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

Disappointed horrible flavour chucked them all awa
The chicken wings were swimming in a pool of bubbling sauce when it came out of the oven! What a disgrace!
12 wings????
Says 12 wings, only got 7. Not worth it for the price.
An insult to a fine American delicacy
I came home from America looking to fill the huge gap that Buffalo Hot Wings had left in my life, so was delighted when I found these while putting in my Grocery order. Quite frankly, I have never tasted such an insult to the fine delicacy that is Buffalo Wings. I'd advise anyone looking to experience how delicious Buffalo Wings can be to look up an authentic American recipe and recreate it from scratch. The positive is that if you follow the guidelines correctly they cook thoroughly and evenly.
Was better
The sauce appears to have disappeared in recent weeks. it was really good before.
Awful!
These are awful! They are tiny, the meat barely tastes like chicken, and the "sauce" is horrible. Don't buy!
bad instructions or bad food
unsure if the cooking instructions are wrong, but my oven is working fine, everything else cooks fine, these are meant to take 45mins, after 1hr15mins the chicken still looked almost raw, boiled in watery juice. both packets I got were the same
These were quite possibly the most vile thing I have eaten. Followed the cooking instructions to the letter. The wings tasted sour and we couldn't eat them.
Awful!
Soggy, very fatty, sauce tasted vile and there were only 9 - yuk!!!
Avoid if you're after great taste
Very poor. Fatty chicken with a distinctable lack of taste for buffalo wings.