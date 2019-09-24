By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Buffalo Chicken Wings 500G

1.5(18)Write a review
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy532kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken wings with added water in a chilli and paprika glaze.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Chicken wings in a sticky hot chilli and paprika glaze
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Cook from frozen 45 mins
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Wing (84%), Water, Acids (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid), Sugar, Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Pea Starch, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika Extract.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5
Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, turn wings and place back in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy886kJ / 212kcal532kJ / 127kcal
Fat12.5g7.5g
Saturates3.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate2.5g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein22.3g13.4g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

18 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Disappointed horrible flavour chucked them all awa

1 stars

Disappointed horrible flavour chucked them all away

The chicken wings were swimming in a pool of bubbl

2 stars

The chicken wings were swimming in a pool of bubbling sauce when it came out of the oven! What a disgrace!

12 wings????

1 stars

Says 12 wings, only got 7. Not worth it for the price.

An insult to a fine American delicacy

1 stars

I came home from America looking to fill the huge gap that Buffalo Hot Wings had left in my life, so was delighted when I found these while putting in my Grocery order. Quite frankly, I have never tasted such an insult to the fine delicacy that is Buffalo Wings. I'd advise anyone looking to experience how delicious Buffalo Wings can be to look up an authentic American recipe and recreate it from scratch. The positive is that if you follow the guidelines correctly they cook thoroughly and evenly.

Was better

3 stars

The sauce appears to have disappeared in recent weeks. it was really good before.

Awful!

1 stars

These are awful! They are tiny, the meat barely tastes like chicken, and the "sauce" is horrible. Don't buy!

bad instructions or bad food

1 stars

unsure if the cooking instructions are wrong, but my oven is working fine, everything else cooks fine, these are meant to take 45mins, after 1hr15mins the chicken still looked almost raw, boiled in watery juice. both packets I got were the same

These were quite possibly the most vile thing I ha

1 stars

These were quite possibly the most vile thing I have eaten. Followed the cooking instructions to the letter. The wings tasted sour and we couldn't eat them.

Awful!

1 stars

Soggy, very fatty, sauce tasted vile and there were only 9 - yuk!!!

Avoid if you're after great taste

1 stars

Very poor. Fatty chicken with a distinctable lack of taste for buffalo wings.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

