Tesco 28 Boneless Southern Fried Chicken Selection 550G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 28 Boneless Southern Fried Chicken Selection 550G
£ 3.00
£5.46/kg
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy1613kJ 387kcal
    19%
  • Fat23.7g
    34%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1090kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of chopped and shaped chicken breast strips in a southern fried breadcrumb coating, chopped and shaped chicken breast goujons in a southern fried breadcrumb coating and chopped and shaped chicken breast bites in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • Tear up the takeaway menus and check out this tasty boneless southern fried chicken selection box. There is something for everybody with three bites to choose from. Try the tender chicken strips, the moreish southern fried pops and try to resist the crispy southern fried goujons. This 28 (approx.) piece box is perfect for a big night in with a movie and great for sharing with an assortment of dips. The frozen chicken cooks in just 32 minutes and goes great with hot dogs, pretzel pieces and root beer. This product is made with 100% chicken breast with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.
  • 100% chicken breast strips, goujons and bites in seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

 

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-32 mins Place the strips on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the goujons and bites to another baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for a further 25 -27 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using chicken from

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1090kJ / 261kcal1613kJ / 387kcal
Fat16.0g23.7g
Saturates2.8g4.1g
Carbohydrate14.8g21.9g
Sugars0.6g0.9g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein14.1g20.8g
Salt0.9g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
  • Two chicken goujons
    • Energy492kJ 118kcal
      6%
    • Fat7.0g
      10%
    • Saturates1.2g
      6%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ / 251kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Spices, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1047kJ / 251kcal492kJ / 118kcal
    Fat14.9g7.0g
    Saturates2.5g1.2g
    Carbohydrate13.7g6.4g
    Sugars0.5g0.2g
    Fibre1.0g0.5g
    Protein15.0g7.1g
    Salt1.0g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 5 chicken pops
    • Energy378kJ 91kcal
      5%
    • Fat5.7g
      8%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 302kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein, Salt, Water, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1260kJ / 302kcal378kJ / 91kcal
    Fat19.1g5.7g
    Saturates3.1g0.9g
    Carbohydrate18.8g5.6g
    Sugars0.7g0.2g
    Fibre0.8g0.2g
    Protein13.4g4.0g
    Salt0.8g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 chicken strips
    • Energy737kJ 177kcal
      9%
    • Fat10.9g
      16%
    • Saturates2.0g
      10%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.7g
      12%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 249kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Spices (Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper), Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein, Salt, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Processing Aids (Citric Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Carbon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Calcium Lactate), Antioxidant (Tartaric Acid), Spice extracts (Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract), Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Bicarbonate, Silicon Dioxide).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1038kJ / 249kcal737kJ / 177kcal
    Fat15.4g10.9g
    Saturates2.8g2.0g
    Carbohydrate13.7g9.7g
    Sugars0.7g0.5g
    Fibre0.6g0.4g
    Protein13.7g9.7g
    Salt0.9g0.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Boneless chicken

5 stars

You can not go wrong serving kids boneless fried chicken.They are easy to cook healthy and the kids love them.You can feed them for lunch dinner supper and are very good for Bonfire night and Halloween.

