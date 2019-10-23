Tesco 28 Boneless Southern Fried Chicken Selection 550G

Boneless chicken
You can not go wrong serving kids boneless fried chicken.They are easy to cook healthy and the kids love them.You can feed them for lunch dinner supper and are very good for Bonfire night and Halloween.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1090kJ / 261kcal
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-32 mins Place the strips on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes. Add the goujons and bites to another baking tray and cook on the top shelf of the oven for a further 25 -27 minutes.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in United Kingdom, using chicken from
3 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1090kJ / 261kcal
|1613kJ / 387kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|23.7g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|21.9g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|14.1g
|20.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.4g
|When cooked according to instructions.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ / 251kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein, Spices, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
3 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1047kJ / 251kcal
|492kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|15.0g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 302kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein, Salt, Water, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
3 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1260kJ / 302kcal
|378kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|5.6g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|13.4g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 249kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Spices (Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper), Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein, Salt, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Processing Aids (Citric Acid, Silicon Dioxide, Carbon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Calcium Lactate), Antioxidant (Tartaric Acid), Spice extracts (Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract), Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Bicarbonate, Silicon Dioxide).
3 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1038kJ / 249kcal
|737kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|13.7g
|9.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
