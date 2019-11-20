Schwarts Gluten Free Chilli Con Carne 41G

- Energy1068kJ 254kcal13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1327kJ
Product Description
- A spicy, gluten free recipe mix with chilli powder, ground cumin and cocoa powder for a hearty Mexican classic full of flavour.
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz
- Ready in 25 mins
- 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 41g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Chilli Powder (16%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Paprika, Ground Cumin (3%), Cocoa Powder (2%), Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Please get in touch with consumer services at:
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
41g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1327kJ
|1068kJ
|13%
|-
|317kcal
|254kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|6.0g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|1.0g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|51.6g
|18.5g
|7%
|of which Sugars
|5.9g
|5.4g
|6%
|Fibre
|11.6g
|4.6g
|Protein
|5.6g
|29.1g
|58%
|Salt
|10.20g
|1.42g
|24%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019