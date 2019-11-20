By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwarts Gluten Free Chilli Con Carne 41G

Schwarts Gluten Free Chilli Con Carne 41G
£ 1.25
£3.05/100g
A 1/4 serving of Our Recipe contains
  • Energy1068kJ 254kcal
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1327kJ

Product Description

  • A spicy, gluten free recipe mix with chilli powder, ground cumin and cocoa powder for a hearty Mexican classic full of flavour.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 25 mins
  • 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 41g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Chilli Powder (16%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Paprika, Ground Cumin (3%), Cocoa Powder (2%), Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with consumer services at:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1327kJ1068kJ13%
-317kcal254kcal
Fat 4.8g6.0g9%
of which Saturates 1.0g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate 51.6g18.5g7%
of which Sugars 5.9g5.4g6%
Fibre 11.6g4.6g
Protein 5.6g29.1g58%
Salt 10.20g1.42g24%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

