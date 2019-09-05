By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Gluten Free Chicken Casserole 36G

2(1)Write a review
£ 1.25
£3.48/100g
A 1/4 serving of Our Recipe contains
  • Energy882kJ 209kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ

Product Description

  • A delicious, gluten free recipe mix with sweet onion, garlic and aromatic sage for a rustic casserole.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 1 hour 10 mins
  • 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Modified Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder (9%), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Lactose (from Milk), Garlic Powder (3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sage, Oregano, Rosemary, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with consumer services at:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1264kJ882kJ10%
-302kcal209kcal
Fat 1.4g4.3g6%
of which Saturates 0.5g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate 57.3g12.1g5%
of which Sugars 11.7g6.8g8%
Fibre 5.1g2.3g
Protein 14.2g29.3g59%
Salt 14.34g1.49g25%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) ---

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

would be great if it was milk free too!

2 stars

please please can the maker of this do a milk free version??

