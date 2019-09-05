Schwartz Gluten Free Chicken Casserole 36G

would be great if it was milk free too!
please please can the maker of this do a milk free version??
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz
Modified Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder (9%), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Lactose (from Milk), Garlic Powder (3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Sage, Oregano, Rosemary, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the EU
4 Servings
36g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1264kJ
|882kJ
|10%
|-
|302kcal
|209kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|4.3g
|6%
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|12.1g
|5%
|of which Sugars
|11.7g
|6.8g
|8%
|Fibre
|5.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|14.2g
|29.3g
|59%
|Salt
|14.34g
|1.49g
|25%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
