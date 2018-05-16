Schwartz Gluten Free Cheese Sauce 40G

- Energy293kJ 70kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ
Product Description
- A rich and savoury, gluten free sauce mix with Cheddar cheese for a quick and simple sauce.
- Ready in 5-10 mins
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Yeast Extract, Somerset Cheese Powder (7%) (Cheddar Cheese Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid)) (from Milk), Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Please get in touch with consumer services at:
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1522kJ
|293kJ
|3%
|-
|364kcal
|70kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|1.6g
|2%
|of which Saturates
|2.0g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|73.7g
|10.2g
|4%
|of which Sugars
|1.9g
|3.5g
|4%
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|10.4g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|7.07g
|0.79g
|13%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
