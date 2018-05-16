By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Gluten Free Cheese Sauce 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Gluten Free Cheese Sauce 40G
£ 1.25
£3.13/100g
A 1/4 serving of Our Recipe contains
  • Energy293kJ 70kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1522kJ

Product Description

  • A rich and savoury, gluten free sauce mix with Cheddar cheese for a quick and simple sauce.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 5-10 mins
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Yeast Extract, Somerset Cheese Powder (7%) (Cheddar Cheese Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid)) (from Milk), Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with consumer services at:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1522kJ293kJ3%
-364kcal70kcal
Fat 3.1g1.6g2%
of which Saturates 2.0g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 73.7g10.2g4%
of which Sugars 1.9g3.5g4%
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 10.4g3.6g7%
Salt 7.07g0.79g13%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Cheese Sauce Mix 36G

£ 0.60
£1.67/100g

Tesco Cheese Sauce 350G

£ 1.45
£0.41/100g

Tesco Free From Lasagne Sheets 250G

£ 1.15
£4.60/kg

Tesco Cornflour 500G

£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here