Tesco Ring Doughnuts 12 Pack

- Energy1050kJ 251kcal13%
- Fat14.7g21%
- Saturates7.6g38%
- Sugars8.9g10%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1810kJ / 433kcal
Product Description
- 12 ring doughnuts with a white icing and coloured sugar strands.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, White Icing (12%), Coloured Sugar Strands (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
White Icing contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring.
Coloured Sugar Strands contain: Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Colours (Beetroot, Curcumin, Lutein, Paprika Extract), Water, Glazing Agent (Acacia, Shellac, Sugar), Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Spirulina Concentrate, Potato Starch.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Store at -18ºC.Stock is date coded use oldest stock first. Do not remove from the freezer until required.
Produce of
Produced in U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove frozen doughnuts from outer case as required and defrost in cardboard tray. Return surplus to freezer.
- Defrost as single trays and not stacked, for a minimum of 1 hour at ambient temperature. Ensure the product is fully defrosted before displaying. If product is stacked then smearing may appear on outer film. Do not refreeze.
- Preparation
- Finishing / Additional Information
- No baking/finishing is required.
- Defrost before displaying.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Cheshunt,
- EN8 9SL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
12 x Doughnuts
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each doughnut (58g)
|Energy
|1810kJ / 433kcal
|1050kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|25.4g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|45.5g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|15.3g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
