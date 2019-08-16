Kellogg's Coco Pops 720G

Tasty cocoa flavoured breakfast
Remained crunchy for a good few minutes after adding cold milk. The chocolate flavour is nicely balanced as it is not too sweet and actually tastes like real cocoa. Turns the milk chocolatey, and you get the crackling sound that you would expect.
I love these, my kids love these which is a problem as I have to share!! Great product.
Great
Always love coco pops a definite favourite in our house. Love the larger box much better value to.
Family fave!
Lovely cereals; had it from childhood, still great
Lovely cereals; had it from childhood, still great as before; if price lower will be even better!
Chocoltey goodness
A classic! Now even better, so chocolate and delicious. Packaging is much improved too
Ace for a treat
Grandchildren loved getting chocolate milk in their dish after eating the crispy bits. Nice and chocolatey and not too sweet tasting but not something I’d buy regularly as not a chocolate milk fan myself. Ideal for a treat for grandchildren.
sugar sugar
far too sweet - all sugar, no substance. kelloggs can't make anything other than cornflakes it seems.
Breakfast cereal
Bought for baking and breakfast good value if u buy large box
These are lovely, both my husband and grandchildren ate this big box on no time