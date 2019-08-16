By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Coco Pops 720G

Kellogg's Coco Pops 720G
£ 4.00
£0.56/100g
30g
  • Energy486kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1621kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Toasted Rice.
  • Added Goodness▪
  • ▪Contains ≥ 15% RI vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones. Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Just as delicious 30% less sugar▪▪
  • ▪▪30% less sugar on average than other chocolate flavoured toasted rice cereals. IRI UK 2018 www.cocopops.com

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • No artificial colours or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 720g
  • Vitamin D which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before: see top.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • Kellogg's Europe Trading Limited,
  • The Kellogg Building,
  • Lakeshore Drive,

Net Contents

720g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1621kJ486kJ
-382kcal115kcal6%
Fat 1.9g0.6g<1%
of which saturates 0.9g0.3g1%
Carbohydrate 84g25g
of which sugars 17g5.1g6%
Fibre 3g0.9g
Protein 6.3g1.9g
Salt 0.65g0.20g3%
Vitamin D 8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50.0µg25%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Tasty cocoa flavoured breakfast

4 stars

Remained crunchy for a good few minutes after adding cold milk. The chocolate flavour is nicely balanced as it is not too sweet and actually tastes like real cocoa. Turns the milk chocolatey, and you get the crackling sound that you would expect.

I love these, my kids love these which is a proble

5 stars

I love these, my kids love these which is a problem as I have to share!! Great product.

Great

5 stars

Always love coco pops a definite favourite in our house. Love the larger box much better value to.

Family fave!

5 stars

My daughtere been eating thrse week in week iut for 15 years and loves them still

Lovely cereals; had it from childhood, still great

4 stars

Lovely cereals; had it from childhood, still great as before; if price lower will be even better!

Chocoltey goodness

4 stars

A classic! Now even better, so chocolate and delicious. Packaging is much improved too

Ace for a treat

4 stars

Grandchildren loved getting chocolate milk in their dish after eating the crispy bits. Nice and chocolatey and not too sweet tasting but not something I’d buy regularly as not a chocolate milk fan myself. Ideal for a treat for grandchildren.

sugar sugar

1 stars

far too sweet - all sugar, no substance. kelloggs can't make anything other than cornflakes it seems.

Breakfast cereal

5 stars

Bought for baking and breakfast good value if u buy large box

These are lovely, both my husband and grandchildre

5 stars

These are lovely, both my husband and grandchildren ate this big box on no time

