Absolut Vodka Gift Set 5X5cl

image 1 of Absolut Vodka Gift Set 5X5cl
£ 10.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gift Pack
  • A great gift pack for any vodka fan. This 5x5cl sampler packs contains an array of the most loved and versatile flavours within the Absolut Vodka range: Absolut Raspberri (5cl), Absolut Lime (5cl), Absolut Vanilia (5cl), Absolut Citron (5cl), Absolut Original (5cl). Includes cocktail leaflet. Perfect to try with a range of cocktails or mixers.
  • Absolut Vodka has completely redefined the premium vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife. By starting a revolution in cocktail creation and launching a range of flavours never before seen on the market, Absolut has become an icon in its own right. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. In 1879, Lars Olsson Smith, its founder, introduced the continuous distillation with which he made Absolut. Instead of the usual three or four times, the vodka was distilled an infinite number of times. At Absolut, not only do we source all the ingredients locally, we have also made our distillery one of the most energy-efficient in the world. Today, Absolut has a CO2 neutral distillation.
  • Pack size: 25cl

Information

ABV

40% vol

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Åhus, Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink recipes inside

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 11797 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.
  • absolut.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

5 x 5cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

