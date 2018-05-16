Absolut Vodka Gift Set 5X5cl

Product Description
- Gift Pack
- A great gift pack for any vodka fan. This 5x5cl sampler packs contains an array of the most loved and versatile flavours within the Absolut Vodka range: Absolut Raspberri (5cl), Absolut Lime (5cl), Absolut Vanilia (5cl), Absolut Citron (5cl), Absolut Original (5cl). Includes cocktail leaflet. Perfect to try with a range of cocktails or mixers.
- Absolut Vodka has completely redefined the premium vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife. By starting a revolution in cocktail creation and launching a range of flavours never before seen on the market, Absolut has become an icon in its own right. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. In 1879, Lars Olsson Smith, its founder, introduced the continuous distillation with which he made Absolut. Instead of the usual three or four times, the vodka was distilled an infinite number of times. At Absolut, not only do we source all the ingredients locally, we have also made our distillery one of the most energy-efficient in the world. Today, Absolut has a CO2 neutral distillation.
- Pack size: 25cl
Information
ABV
40% vol
Country
Sweden
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Åhus, Sweden
Preparation and Usage
- Drink recipes inside
Name and address
- The Absolut Company AB,
- 11797 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
- absolut.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
5 x 5cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019