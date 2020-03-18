Durex Natural Pleasure Gel 100Ml

Product Description
- Intimate Gel
- Check out the full range on www.durex.com
- - Durex Naturals Intimate Gel is 100% natural*
- - Water-based formula with no added fragrance or colour
- - pH friendly
- - Works with your body to moisturise your intimate areas for smoothness and comfort
- - Contains pre-biotics to help maintain skin-balance
- *100% natural ingredients
- Durex Naturals Intimate Gel is 100% natural* and designed to make those intimate moments feel smooth and naturally thrilling. Its gentle water-based formula has no added fragrance or colour, is pH friendly, and works with your body to moisturise your intimate areas for smoothness and comfort. It also contains pre-biotics to help maintain skin balance.
- This formula is suitable for use with latex and sex toys.
- Avoid contact with eyes, broken or irritated skin. If you experience irritation, stop using this intimate gel. Keep out of reach of children. If you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding - speak to your doctor before use.
- *100% natural ingredients
- UK/DUX/0218/0005r
- Moisturising formula
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Propanediol, Xanthan Gum, Inulin, Benzoic Acid, Alpha-Glucan, Oligosaccharide, Potassium Lactate, Lactic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.Use within three months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Open flip top, squeeze out a few drops & apply wherever you like, then enjoy. Use as directed. Suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, broken or irritated skin. If you experience irritation, stop using this intimate gel. Keep out of reach of children. If you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding - speak to your doctor before use.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes, broken or irritated skin. If you experience irritation, stop using this intimate gel. Keep out of reach of children. If you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding - speak to your doctor before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020