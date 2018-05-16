Optrex Night Restore Eye Drops 10Ml

Product Description
- Night Restore Gel Drops
- To restore & repair your eyes while you sleep*
- The specially developed hydrating complex restores the moisture levels in the eye to help protect from discomfort.
- Higher viscosity** 0.4% Sodium Hyaluronate Gel Drops
- Preservative-free
- Suitable for everyday use
- *Restores moisture to the tear film and supports the repair of the ocular surface.
- **Versus all other current Optrex Eye Drops.
- Sterile A
- For dry, irritated & tired eyes
- Lasting protection from discomfort
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains: Sodium Hyaluronate 0.4% w/v, Glycerine 0.9% w/v, Sodium Chloride in an Aqueous Phosphate Buffered system
Storage
Store between 2°C and 25°C. Do not freeze. Protect from sunlight. Discard 3 months after opening. Do not use after expiry date
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- Adults and children (12+)
- 1. Wash hands thoroughly before use.
- 2. Tilt your head backwards and gently squeeze 1-2 drops into each eye before going to sleep or use as directed by your doctor or eye practitioner.
- 3. Blink a few times to ensure the whole eye is covered.
- 4. Replace the bottle top tightly after use.
- Children must be supervised by an adult.
- Check tamper evident seal is intact before use.
Warnings
- Important
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Leave at least 30 minutes between administrations of any other ophthalmic drugs.
- If you experience irritation or any other adverse effects consult your eye care specialist.
- Do not use during pregnancy or breast-feeding.
- Do not swallow the solution.
- Avoid placing the top of the dropper in contact with the eyelid, eye or any other surface.
- If symptoms persist, seek medical advice.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
- ONLY FOR USE IN THE EYES
Name and address
- Medicom Healthcare Ltd.,
- 235 Hunts Pond Road,
- Fareham,
- Hampshire,
- PO14 4PJ,
- U.K.
Distributor address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (RBH),
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
Important Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Leave at least 30 minutes between administrations of any other ophthalmic drugs. If you experience irritation or any other adverse effects consult your eye care specialist. Do not use during pregnancy or breast-feeding. Do not swallow the solution. Avoid placing the top of the dropper in contact with the eyelid, eye or any other surface. If symptoms persist, seek medical advice. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. ONLY FOR USE IN THE EYES
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020