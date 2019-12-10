Jura Origin Gift Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Whisky & Craft Beer
- Jura Origin
- Matured on our island for to years. Light and delicate with taste of sweet pear, oak, soft liquorice and a warming honey finish that makes it a perfectly paired dram with...
- ... Sanda blonde. A lightly golden IPA from fyne ales, well-hopped with aromas of passionfruit and flavours of citrus to be a delicious and easy-drinking companion.
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Off the West coast of Scotland lies the Isle of Jura: an uncommon island that produces a whisky to match
- Fyne Ales Scotland
- By the shores of Loch Fyne, stands a brewery singular in vision, where handcrafted, progressive ales are born
- Single malt Scotch whisky
Information
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Jura Distillery,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
