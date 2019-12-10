By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jura Origin Gift Pack

Jura Origin Gift Pack
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Whisky & Craft Beer
  • Jura Origin
  • Matured on our island for to years. Light and delicate with taste of sweet pear, oak, soft liquorice and a warming honey finish that makes it a perfectly paired dram with...
  • ... Sanda blonde. A lightly golden IPA from fyne ales, well-hopped with aromas of passionfruit and flavours of citrus to be a delicious and easy-drinking companion.
  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Off the West coast of Scotland lies the Isle of Jura: an uncommon island that produces a whisky to match
  • Fyne Ales Scotland
  • By the shores of Loch Fyne, stands a brewery singular in vision, where handcrafted, progressive ales are born
  • Single malt Scotch whisky

Information

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Whisky & Craft Beer
  • Jura origin, perfectly paired with fyne ales sanda blonde IPA & a whisky glass.

Name and address

  • Jura Distillery,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Jura Distillery,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

