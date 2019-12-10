Talisker Whisky 3X5cl Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Single Malt Whisky
- Talisker Skye Whisky
- Talisker is the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Isle of Skye.
- International Wine & Spirits Competition 2015 Gold Medal winner.
- Smoky, with maritime notes and a sweeter edge.
- Best served in a Talisker Rocks Glass, neat or with a little water.
- Matured in refill and toasted American oak casks, with a slightly higher proportion of toasted casks.
- A perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style
- The only distillery on the Isle of Skye, Talisker has been distilled by the sea on Skye since 1830, with its elemental style truly reflecting its maritime surroundings. Talisker Skye pays tribute to the Isle Of Skye, the home of the Talisker distillery and a rich, varied landscape - from soft, serene shores to dark, jagged peaks of the Cuillin mountains. Introduced in early 2015, Talisker Skye brings with it a more well-rounded and sweet flavour profile packed with fresh citrus, sweet smoke, peppery spice and traditional Talisker maritime notes. It's matured in a combination of refill and toasted American oak casks, with a slightly higher proportion of toasted casks. Talisker Skye takes the distillery's classically rugged character and softens it out, while maintaining the smoky and sweet notes the distillery is known for. Best served neat or with a little water. More approachable, but undeniably Talisker, it's the ideal gift for those looking to explore the smoky world of Single Malts.
- Talisker Storm Whisky
- Talisker is the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Isle of Skye.
- International Spirits Challenge Gold 2014.
- Thick and mouth-coating with wood smoke, brine, some tin and chilli heat too.
- Savour Talisker Storm neat or draw out the intense flavours with a little water.
- Matured toasted American oak casks, with the high proportion of toasted casks specifically selected for their spiciness.
- A perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style
- Talisker is the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky made by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote, rugged, yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland. Few whiskies tell the story of their origin better than Talisker. The oldest - and only - working distillery on the Isle of Skye, set on the shores of Loch Harport with dramatic views of the Cuillins, Talisker is an alluring, sweet, full-bodied Single Malt that's so easy to enjoy, and like Skye itself, so hard to leave. Talisker Storm offers the drinker Talisker's full maritime majesty, all unfettered elemental power and confidence. The nose is powerful, fresh-clean and growing in complexity like a gathering storm. Followed by sweet maltiness while ripe red berry fruit move to smoke, brine and an explosion of pepper. The plate is mellow and rich, then very spicy: a pure, tongue-coating sweetness joins a nutty smokiness to embrace those spicier notes. To end, a medium-length finish with a lasting, smooth aftertaste, in which light peaty burnt embers can be found. Savour Talisker Storm's peppery sweet and salty flavours neat, or draw them out with a little water. Talisker Storm is a perfect gift for adorers of Talisker and smoky single malts.
- Talisker 10 Years Old Whisky
- The classic stalwart of the Talisker family, the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Isle of Skye.
- Gold medal winner at the International Spirits Challenge 2014.
- Smooth and smoky flavours with a warm afterglow.
- The warm, subtle smokiness of Talisker 10 Year Old should be sampled neat.
- The first of two distillation stages gives this whisky its complexity and peppery notes.
- A perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style
- The only distillery on the Isle of Skye, Talisker has been distilled by the sea on Skye since 1830, with its elemental style truly reflecting its maritime surroundings. A truly elemental malt, Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky is a powerful, challenging Single Malt, with a sea-salty nose, peaty, smoky character and peppery finish. It's remarkably evocative of the rugged, windblown beauty of its island home, the Talisker distillery, located on the Isle of Skye, one of the most remote, windswept, yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland. Double distilled to create a rich, deep character embodying maritime characteristics of a coastal whisky, Talisker 10 Year Old is the classic stalwart of the Talisker family and one of the most awarded Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in the world including gold medal winner at the International Spirits Challenge 2014. This Single Malt has a famously rich and powerful peat-smoke flavour, while the finish leaves you with a warm peppery taste at the back of the mouth. With an appetising sweetness and long, warming finish, enjoy neat or on the rocks. Delivered in a beautifully crafted maritime gift box, Talisker 10 Year old makes a perfect gift for those looking to explore island single malt whiskies, known for their general smoky style
- Pack size: 15cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Talisker Skye Whisky - Smoky, with maritime notes and a sweeter edge; Talisker Storm Whisky - Thick and mouth-coating with wood smoke, brine, some tin and chilli heat too; Talisker 10 Years Old Whisky - Smooth and smoky flavours with a warm afterglow
Alcohol Units
2.29
ABV
45.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Talisker Distillery,
- Carbost Isle of Skye,
- IV47 8SR,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Talisker Distillery,
- Carbost Isle of Skye,
- IV47 8SR,
- Scotland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3 x 5cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019