Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

Good tasty product
These are so good, if I don't use them all quickly
These are so good, if I don't use them all quickly, I cut them into strips/chunks and freeze, they don't need blanching, and are in the freezer ready for using anytime. (Same with chopped onion) So handy.
Juicy and sweet
Crispy, colorful ,fresh, juicy, tasty ,sweet peppers, ideal on their own or in a salad and other various meals. Chopped up finely and add to a pure juice like orange or Apple and freeze to make healthy ice pops for kids and adults. Sweet peppers in a wrap with soft cheese or in a wholemeal seeded bread sandwich.
Excellent fresh and good value
I want it plastic free, the plastic is unnecessary
The products are good quality however why are these cheaper then the loose items that don't come with plastic. It makes no sense. Please can the loose peppers be priced the same as these! Lets save the planet Tesco!
Good quality
Buy frozen as they're cut in strips
The yellow pepper was absolutely unusable 2nd time
The yellow pepper was absolutely unusable 2nd time this has happened will try again
3 colours please
one of each colour is in the picture and this is what i would like
Sometimes good, sometimes bad...
This pack is fine if it contains 1 red, 1 yellow and 1 orange pepper. However, recently, it has contained 2 res and 1 yellow and the red peppers go off very quickly so it isn't good value. I wish Tesco would state what will be in the pack.