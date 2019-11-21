By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

3.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G
£ 1.35
£2.70/kg
One typical pepper (130g) contain.
  • Energy159kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 123kJ / 29kcal

  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Pepper

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Wash before use

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Canary Islands, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne typical pepper (130g) contain.
Energy123kJ / 29kcal159kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g6.2g
Sugars4.5g5.9g
Fibre1.6g2.1g
Protein1.0g1.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C130mg (163%NRV)169mg (211%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good tasty product

5 stars

Good tasty product

These are so good, if I don't use them all quickly

5 stars

These are so good, if I don't use them all quickly, I cut them into strips/chunks and freeze, they don't need blanching, and are in the freezer ready for using anytime. (Same with chopped onion) So handy.

Juicy and sweet

5 stars

Crispy, colorful ,fresh, juicy, tasty ,sweet peppers, ideal on their own or in a salad and other various meals. Chopped up finely and add to a pure juice like orange or Apple and freeze to make healthy ice pops for kids and adults. Sweet peppers in a wrap with soft cheese or in a wholemeal seeded bread sandwich.

Excellent fresh and good value

5 stars

Excellent fresh and good value

I want it plastic free, the plastic is unnecessary

2 stars

The products are good quality however why are these cheaper then the loose items that don't come with plastic. It makes no sense. Please can the loose peppers be priced the same as these! Lets save the planet Tesco!

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality

Buy frozen as they're cut in strips

3 stars

Buy frozen as they're cut in strips

The yellow pepper was absolutely unusable 2nd time

1 stars

The yellow pepper was absolutely unusable 2nd time this has happened will try again

3 colours please

1 stars

one of each colour is in the picture and this is what i would like

Sometimes good, sometimes bad...

3 stars

This pack is fine if it contains 1 red, 1 yellow and 1 orange pepper. However, recently, it has contained 2 res and 1 yellow and the red peppers go off very quickly so it isn't good value. I wish Tesco would state what will be in the pack.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

