Babease Keralan Vegetable Curry 130G

Product Description
- Pumpkin, Chickpeas, Brown Rice, Coconut & Mild Masala
- Stage 2 introduces textures with thicker purees and a wider spectrum of flavours, starting at around 7 months (or as early as 6). However, every baby is unique, so be guided by your instincts and your health care professional. Thank you.
- Babease Organic Keralan Vegetable Curry is inspired by the streets of Kerala, India. This deliciously textured meal is packed with veg, wholegrains, pulses, and mildly spiced hand-blended masala flavours to enhance the sweetness of pumpkin.
- We believe that introducing your little one to amazing tastes and textures at an early age is the best way to raise healthy, adventurous eaters. We make food for babies - not baby food. Food is exciting. There's no reason why baby food shouldn't be either. That's why our food is made by a chef called Tom - he happens to be our founder.
- Organic
- Complete meal
- Textured tastes
- Gluten and dairy free
- No added salt or sugar
- Pack size: 130G
- No added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Pumpkin (22%), Cooked Chickpeas (19%), Tomato Passata (17%), Cooked Wholegrain Brown Rice (15%), Coconut Milk (Water*, Coconut Cream) (12%), Water* (8%), Onion (6%), Garlic, Mild Masala (Ground Coriander, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cumin), Ginger, Coriander, *Non-organic
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, replace cap and keep in fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in small batches in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature, or heat by standing the pouch in hot water. Always check temperature before serving. Never microwave pouch.
Warnings
- WARNING: The cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. If this pouch is damaged or inflated, do not serve. Instead, return to us.
Name and address
- Babease Ltd,
- 1 Pickle Mews,
- London,
- SW9 0FJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Babease Ltd,
- 1 Pickle Mews,
- London,
- SW9 0FJ,
- UK.
- Freepost Babease 0800 731 1176
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 130g Serving
|Energy
|301kJ
|391kJ
|-
|72kcal
|93kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.5g
|Of which Saturates
|1.8g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8g
|10.4g
|Of which Sugars*
|2.7g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.9g
|Protein
|2.7g
|3.6g
|Salt**
|0.008g
|0.010g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|**Salt content due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: The cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. If this pouch is damaged or inflated, do not serve. Instead, return to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020