I Heart Rose 75Cl

£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Spanish Wine
  • Fresh and fruity, packed full of strawberry and cherry flavours and soft red berry aromas.
  • Try drinking alongside roast chicken or grilled salmon, or enjoy on its own.
  • A wines colour comes from the grape skin; Rosé only has contact with the skin for a short time to turn it pink!
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine - producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh and fruity, packed full of strawberry and cherry flavours and soft red berry aromas

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

i heart Wines GMBH

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gernot Limbach

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at optimum ripeness, and then macerated for a few hours with their skins on to extract the colour and aromas. The grapes are lightly crushed to gently release the juice, which is then fermented in stainless steel tanks at a controlled temperature, to preserve the freshness and purity of the fruit flavours. Once the wine has finished fermentation, it is filtered and prepared for bottling

History

  • Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. The wines are ‘true to varietal' in style- if you love Rosé then you will love i heart Rosé! We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass

Regional Information

  • Made from grapes sourced from some of the best growing areas in Spain

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • I heart Wines GMBH,
  • Biebricher Allee 142,
  • 65187 Wiesbaden,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Copestick Murray,
  • SN8 4AN,
  • UK.
  • Find us at www.iheartwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

delucious

5 stars

best rose ever. perfect with or without food

