Wilkinson Sword Intuition Sensitive Razor

Wilkinson Sword Intuition Sensitive Razor
  • Simple and convenient, Wilkinson Sword Intuition Sensitive Razor is perfect for women on the go with sensitive skin
  • - Four blades and a skin moisturising solid to lather and shave in one step without the need for shave gel - just add water
  • - A pivoting head follows the contours of the body for a close shave.
  • - Dermatologically tested and contains Aloe, Vitamin E and Pro Vitamin - to leave skin glowingly soft and cared for
  • Soap Cartridge made in China.

Sodium Palmitate, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Isostearate, Aqua, Potassium Palmitate, Glycerin, Sodium Isostearoyl Lactylate, Potassium Cocoate, Potassium Isostearate, Kaolin, Parfum, Sucrose Cocoate, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Chloride, PEG-50 Shea Butter, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentasodium Pentetate, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Isostearic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Strip Ingredients: PVP, PEG-115M, PEG-7M, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Maltodextrin

Made in the EU

  • Lather and shave in one step with no need for shave gel, just add water

Packing. Recyclable

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Intuition my go to Razor

5 stars

I have been using intuition for many years now, it's my go to razor!! I love that I don't need any shaving gel, It gives a great smooth shave and never leaves my legs itchy like some razors do. The blades also last ages!!

My new best friend!

5 stars

So so pleased I discovered this razor! It gives me a really good shave. The best part is... NO SHAVING FOAM NEEDED! It takes me so much less time shaving my legs now! Love love love this product

Great razor for Sensitive Skin

5 stars

Perfect for my sensitive skin, no irritation and a smooth, shave. Legs felt silky and moisturised afterwards. A must have product.

Old School Design but Works like a Dream!!!

5 stars

Alwayse used to use Gillette razors which are OK ( Except that they are uber expensive). Tried this and it is wonderful. I don't need any prep which saves me loads of time and the results is nice smooth legs. For all ya Venus girls out there this one is defs worth a trial :-)

Kept missing hairs, can never fully shave fully.

1 stars

I bought this a few months ago and at the time realised it was very bad at getting a close shave on my legs. I had stopped using it for a while and forgot about this so purchased some razor heads again. Regardless of how much time I spend shaving my legs and how many times I go over the same spot with the razor, the blades just cannot seem to shave the hair. I would literally run the razor over a patch of hair 3 times and ALL of the hair would still be there. That has been happening since the start. As well as that any longer hair that did manage to be shaved ended up getting caught in the blades and it is much harder to get the hair out than another razor because you don't have the same kind of access to the back of the blades as you would in another razor. The only pro I can think of in the case of this razor is that the blades haven't rusted. Although that is no pro when the blades do not properly shave. I am still in search of a good razor and am very disappointing that this is not, in any way, one.

Great value

5 stars

Just an amazing razor for women at a great price, highly recommend

good for a quick shave

3 stars

would only recommend if you want something quick and easy. it won't last long if you use it every day so would say only use it if you want to be quick. it isn't a close shave and to be honest, it isn't amazing for the price but it does look very nice and keep skin smooth when used right.

Great

5 stars

Easy to use after some practice and no rash or burn.

The Best!

5 stars

I buy this product on a regular basis and find that buying online from the store is so much better than buying on the shelves in a supermarket. To start with it is an amazing product especially for sensitive skin. I have never had a problem. Also buying online means the product is so much better value for money.

Great

5 stars

I got these so they last the full month and they have and still one brand new! Great and improved!!

