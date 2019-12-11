By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Ready Salted Sharing Bag Crisps 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Walkers Ready Salted Sharing Bag Crisps 175G
£ 1.50
£0.86/100g
Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy658kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.42g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 658kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Potato Crisps
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Since 1948 we've been creating irresistible, great tasting crisps that are so good you might find it hard to share.
  • Potatoes from British farms
  • Cooked 'til golden and perfectly crunchy
  • Seasoned to perfection
  • It Must Be Walkers.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Sharing pack
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days

Number of uses

This pack contains 5-6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy 658kJ2194kJ
-158kcal(8%*)526kcal
Fat 9.6g(14%*)31.9g
of which Saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.6g
Carbohydrate 15.5g51.5g
of which Sugars 0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
Fibre 1.3g4.3g
Protein 1.8g6.1g
Salt 0.42g(7%*)1.40g
This pack contains 5-6 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Walkers Cheese & Onion Sharing Bag Crisps 175 G

£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Walkers Salt & Vinegar Sharing Bag Crisps 175 G

£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Doritos Tangy Cheese Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Pringles Original Crisps 200G

£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here