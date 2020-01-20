By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cif Power Shine Kitchen Spray 700Ml

image 1 of Cif Power Shine Kitchen Spray 700Ml
£ 2.00
£0.29/100ml
  • Try Cif Power & Shine Kitchen Cleaner Spray, ultra degreaser, to keep your kitchen gleaming with an unbeatable (vs spray market leader in the UK), 100% streak free shine from every spray. The powerful deep cleaning molecules in Cif Power & Shine quickly lift away 100% of tough grease leaving the busiest room in the house ready for family life. The latest research has proven that a highly effective way of removing grease is actually with oil. Our unique lightweight formula contains orange and tangerine oils that immediately starts to cut through grease in just one wipe. You will be left with perfectly shiny surfaces and a kitchen invigorated with zesty cheer. Enjoy a streak-free shine on ceramic, chrome and enamel surfaces, first time, every time. Use Cif Power and Shine Kitchen Cleaner Spray as an excellent cooker spray for your hob and cooker bonnet too. For a sparkling home, also try Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray to quickly lift away 100% of soap scum and limescale and Cif Power & Shine Anti-Bacterial Spray to kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs and flu viruses for a hygienic home. At Cif we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy, every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif has developed a range of cleaning products that remove ugly dirt, without damage, providing you with beautiful results.
  • Power & Shine Kitchen Cleaner Spray cuts through tough grease on kitchen surfaces for a 100% streak-free shine
  • Enriched with orange and tangerine oils that start to cut through grease in just one wipe, leaving your kitchen surfaces sparkling with a zesty finish
  • Keep your kitchen gleaming with ultra degreaser Cif Power & Shine Kitchen Cleaner Spray
  • Powerful deep cleaning molecules quickly lift away 100% of tough grease for an unbeatable streak-free finish
  • Enjoy a streak-free shine on ceramic, chrome, and enamel surfaces – first time, every time with this kitchen cleaner
  • Cif Power & Shine Kitchen Cleaner Spray proves to be an excellent hob cleaner and bonnet too, now with a 100% biodegradable fragrance
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Ingredients

<5 % Non-ionic Surfactant, Perfume, Limonene, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • For beautiful cleaning results every time, spray onto the surface, leave for a few seconds and wipe with a cloth. For tough dirt leave for a few minutes before wiping clean.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • Causes serious eye irritation.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

700 ℮

Safety information

122 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Removes all the dirts and grease of the oven in co

5 stars

Removes all the dirts and grease of the oven in couple of seconds. my oven is not stainless still.

An amazing degreaser

5 stars

This product is great for removing grease from kitchen tiles, worktop, cooker etc. I can honestly say that it is the best product I have used to remove grease in the kitchen to date.

BEWARE

2 stars

Works well BUT if it's left on paintowrk it leave a permanent light orange stain that cant be removed by "normal" cleaning or even white spirit!!

Disappointed user.

2 stars

I have used the original Cif power and shine for a long time and have always been pleased with the results and efficiancy. The new formula is harsh and I cough when used found I need to clean greasy hob twice.looking for new cleaner.

Not happy

2 stars

Purchased this before and it is brilliant. Just ran out and bought some more but now it’s nowhere near as good, checked the ingredients and not the same as the old bottle ????

Cleans really well

3 stars

This is a very good cleaning product. I do find that the spray is too fine and comes out like a mist which makes me sneeze and irritates my nose and eyes. I've stopped using it and gone back to using a cream cleaner.

Worst ever!!

1 stars

Thought I’d try this spray..... I’m sorry to say, it leaves streaks all over the kitchen surfaces. Again and again. I’ve used many Cif products before - all with great results - but this one is terrible!!

Look no further...

5 stars

Works fabulously on my s/steel splashbacks. Cleans all other surfaces really well too. Excellent degreasing properties.

CIF power and shine WOW!!!

5 stars

This product is amazing my oven top comes up amazing and so shiny! As you can see on the photo below of before and after you can see the results! Only left the spray on for about 2 mins and the grime just wiped away. Not much effort at all, will definitely be buying this product in the future. The scent is really nice too not the usual chemical smell I usually get from other products. Very happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans brilliantly, smells great!

5 stars

Cif Power and Shine kitchen cleaner made short work of my greasy hob and kitchen surfaces after cooking Sunday dinner. The dirt and grease disappeared immediately and left a shimmering shine as well as a lovely fragrance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

