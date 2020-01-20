Cif Power Shine Kitchen Spray 700Ml

Removes all the dirts and grease of the oven in co
Removes all the dirts and grease of the oven in couple of seconds. my oven is not stainless still.
An amazing degreaser
This product is great for removing grease from kitchen tiles, worktop, cooker etc. I can honestly say that it is the best product I have used to remove grease in the kitchen to date.
BEWARE
Works well BUT if it's left on paintowrk it leave a permanent light orange stain that cant be removed by "normal" cleaning or even white spirit!!
Disappointed user.
I have used the original Cif power and shine for a long time and have always been pleased with the results and efficiancy. The new formula is harsh and I cough when used found I need to clean greasy hob twice.looking for new cleaner.
Not happy
Purchased this before and it is brilliant. Just ran out and bought some more but now it’s nowhere near as good, checked the ingredients and not the same as the old bottle ????
Cleans really well
This is a very good cleaning product. I do find that the spray is too fine and comes out like a mist which makes me sneeze and irritates my nose and eyes. I've stopped using it and gone back to using a cream cleaner.
Worst ever!!
Thought I’d try this spray..... I’m sorry to say, it leaves streaks all over the kitchen surfaces. Again and again. I’ve used many Cif products before - all with great results - but this one is terrible!!
Look no further...
Works fabulously on my s/steel splashbacks. Cleans all other surfaces really well too. Excellent degreasing properties.
CIF power and shine WOW!!!
This product is amazing my oven top comes up amazing and so shiny! As you can see on the photo below of before and after you can see the results! Only left the spray on for about 2 mins and the grime just wiped away. Not much effort at all, will definitely be buying this product in the future. The scent is really nice too not the usual chemical smell I usually get from other products. Very happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cleans brilliantly, smells great!
Cif Power and Shine kitchen cleaner made short work of my greasy hob and kitchen surfaces after cooking Sunday dinner. The dirt and grease disappeared immediately and left a shimmering shine as well as a lovely fragrance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]