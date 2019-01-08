By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tiger Balm Red 30G

5(1)Write a review
£ 7.00
£23.34/100g

Product Description

  • Red Ointment
  • Tiger Balm Red is a proven, safe and effective herbal ointment which helps soothe sore and aching muscles. Tiger Balm Red can be used by adults and children over 2 years. Rubbing the balm on the skin at the painful area stimulates the circulation and causes a warming sensation to provide relief from aches and pains.
  • Non-greasy
  • Soothing fragrance
  • Effective herbal relief from aches and pains
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Camphor 11.0%w/w, Levomenthol 10.0%w/w, Cajuput Oil 7.0%w/w, Clove Oil 5.0%w/w, Also contains Cinnamon Oil, Dementholised Mint Oil, Yellow Soft Paraffin and Hard Paraffin

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • For temporary relief of muscular aches and pains. Rub gently on affected parts of the skin. For cutaneous use. See leaflet for further details.

Warnings

  • Do not apply to broken skin. Consult a doctor and discontinue use if irritation occurs. Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes.
  • For external use only. Keep out of the reach and sight of children.

Return to

  • Omega Pharma Limited,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • UK.
  • Chefaro Ireland Limited,
  • First Floor,
  • Block A,
  • The Crescent Building,
  • Northwood Office Park,
  • Dublin 9,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

so soothing

5 stars

lovely smell, soothing Used for aches, cold, flu symptoms, headache

